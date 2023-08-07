U.S. Patient Monitoring Market Future of Market Size Exploring the Unknown and Finding Success | Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation

The “U.S. Patient Monitoring Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The U.S. patient monitoring market was valued at $12,200.96 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $22,583.40 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.21% from 2020 to 2027.These devices are commonly used during minor and major surgeries to monitor physiological signs of patients and intervene, if any complications occur. These devices can also help healthcare professionals to monitor vital signs of multiple patients at the same time. Some of these devices are also used to alert physicians, in case parameter levels are either above or below the limit set by physicians. Moreover, with the help of remote monitoring devices, physicians can remotely monitor physiological parameters such as blood glucose level, blood pressure, and heart rate; and accordingly provide appropriate treatment for patients.

Patient monitoring is the observation of a disease, condition or one or several medical parameters over time. Various types of patient monitoring systems are used to measure, record, distribute, and display combinations of biometric values such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels (SPO2), blood pressure, and temperature. They are used to monitor patients regularly, which helps to avoid serious problems which helps to reduce number of emergency department visits and duration of hospitalization. Patient monitoring devices such as pulse oximeters, capnographs, and cardiac monitors are increasingly used in major hospitals, clinics, and various outpatient centers.

Increase in geriatric population and rise in adoption of remote patient monitoring devices are one of the few factors that drive the growth of the market. In addition, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as COPD, diabetes, cancer, and atherosclerosis also contribute toward growth of the patient monitoring devices market.

Moreover, collaborations between companies, hospitals, and academic institutions are expected to lead to launch of new products, which would help increase the market revenue and, therefore, boost the market growth. However, data privacy & security issues are likely to restrain growth of the market. Moreover, government regulations and reimbursement issues also hamper growth of the U.S patient monitoring system market. Conversely, increase in adoption of AI and analytics is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Further, growth in IoT healthcare applications is also projected to provide significant growth opportunities for the U.S. patient monitoring market.

Though most of the markets are dropping down, COVID-19 outbreak has positively affected various healthcare related markets, one of them being patient monitoring systems. As patient monitoring systems play a crucial role to combat pandemic and monitor patients, the patient monitoring market is witnessing a tremendous growth. Patient monitoring systems including cardiac monitors, respiratory devices, and temperature monitoring devices are facing huge demand, owing to their immense use in patient treatment along with IoT technology. In addition, IoT, specifically when combined with other transformative technologies such as Cloud and Artificial intelligence (AI), lead to a wide range of applications in patient monitoring, which have been beneficial during the crisis.

List of key players profiled in the report

– Abbott Laboratories

– Biotronik

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– GE Healthcare Ltd

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Masimo Corporation

– Medtronic, Inc.

– Nihon KohdenCorporation

– OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare)

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Schiller AG

– Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segments

– By Component

o Devices

? Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

? Neuromonitoring Devices

? Cardiac Monitoring Devices

? Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices

? Respiratory Monitoring Devices

? Multiparameter Monitoring Devices

? Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

? Weight Monitoring Devices

? Temperature Monitoring Devices

? Urine Output Monitoring Devices

o Service

? Consulting

? System Integration and Deployment

? Support and Maintenance

o Connectivity Technology

? Cellular IoT- 3G

? Cellular IoT- 4G

? Wi-Fi

? SIGFOX

? Wireline

? Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)

? Others

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

