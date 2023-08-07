Healthcare IT Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Healthcare IT : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Healthcare IT Market is valued at approximately USD 271.07 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Healthcare IT (Information technology) is the multitude of technology tools that are used to record, evaluate, and distribute data associated with the patients. Healthcare IT enhances the health of the population by reducing human errors, improving practice efficiencies and clinical outcomes, facilitating care coordination, along tracking data over time. The growing support of the governments for adopting IT solutions need for curtailing the rising healthcare spendings, and increasing adoption of telehealth, e-prescribing, mHealth, and other HCIT solutions are the chief factors that may surge the market demand across the globe.

For instance, In June 2021, Aker Solutions and Cognizant collaborated to reform and streamline its whole IT infrastructure, which also comprises the company’s business technology network and application maintenance and advancements. Thereby, rising initiatives by the leading companies for the development of their IT infrastructure further impelling the market growth.

However, the lack of data privacy in healthcare settings impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing adoption of Healthcare IT solutions in outpatient care facilities and shift towards patient-centric healthcare delivery is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Healthcare IT Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing proliferation and deployment of various IT services and solutions for delivering better patient care at lower expenses, along with the presence of major manufacturing hubs. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing investments and reforms to modernize healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives for the adoption of HCIT, and rising number of medical tourism activities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Healthcare IT Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dell Technologies

IBM

Wipro

GE Healthcare

3M

SAS Institute

Oracle Corporation

Cognizant

Carestream Health

ClinicalWorks

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Services

Healthcare Provider Solutions

Clinical Solutions

Non-Clinical Solutions

Medication Management Systems

Workforce Management Solutions

Financial Management Systems (Billings & Accounting)

Healthcare Information Exchanges

Medical Document Management Solutions

Healthcare Payer Solutions

Claims Management Solutions

Population Health Management Solutions

Pharmacy Audit and Analysis Solutions

Payment Management Solutions

Customer Relationship Management Solutions

Member Eligibility Management Solutions

Fraud Analytics Solutions

Provider Network Management Solutions

HCIT Outsourcing Services

IT Infrastructure Management Services

Payer HCIT Outsourcing Services

Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services

Operational HCIT Outsourcing Services

By Component

Services

Software

Hardware

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centres

Home Healthcare Agencies & Assisted Living Facilities

Diagnostic & Imaging Centres

Pharmacies

Healthcare Payers

Private Payers

Public Payers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

