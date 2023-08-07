Plasma Fractionation Market Future of Market Size Unlocking New Opportunities for Success | Grifols SA, China Biologic Products

The “Plasma Fractionation Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global plasma fractionation market accounted for $18,222 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $23,006 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. In addition, plasma products are widely used in clinical research laboratories and hospitals. In addition, there are majorly two types of players that conduct plasma fractionation such as public players and private players. Moreover, public players include the companies which are non-profit government run bodies that fractionate plasma. Similarly, private players include the companies which earn profit by the sale of fractionated plasma products.

Fractionation is a mechanical process carried out to separate a certain quantity of mixture. Plasma is the liquid part of blood which is yellowish and holds blood cells. Plasma fractionation is carried out to separate high quality, proteinaceous products such as albumin and immunoglobulins. These derived products are known as plasma derivatives obtained from fractionation. Moreover, these products are used in various medical fields such as in neurology, hematology, critical care, and immunology. For instance, in critical care, plasma is prescribed to prevent and stop bleeding.Surge in geriatric population across the globe, which is predisposed to various rare diseases that require use of plasma derivatives is the major factor that boosts the market growth. Moreover, rise in use of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in areas of medicine worldwide also fuels growth of the plasma fractionation market. Furthermore, surge in plasma collection centers worldwide is another major factor that contributes toward growth of this market.

In addition, favorable government support to spread awareness related to use of plasma derived products also fuels growth of the plasma fractionation market. However, fractionation is an expensive procedure, which includes collection of pooled blood from a large group of individuals. These individuals undergo screening to detect and avoid diseases, which can be transmitted through plasma. Furthermore, plasma-derived products are further screened post formulation to destroy any bacteria and viruses present in the product. These steps, in turn, make plasma derived products expensive which serves as a hindrance to the growth of the market. Conversely, growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, there are advancements in processes, improved formulations, and increase in production efficiency. Advancement in technology leads to improved process of plasma manufacturing, hence leading to growth of the market The global plasma fractionation market is segmented on the basis of product, sector, and country. On the basis of product, the market is divided into albumin, immunoglobulins, coagulation factor VIII, and coagulation factor IX. By sector, the market is classified into public sector and private sector. By country, it is analyzed across Turkey, Russia, Korea, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Canada, Vietnam and rest of the world.

– List of key players profiled in the report:

– Grifols SA

– Baxter International Inc

– CSL LTD.

– Bio Product Laboratory

– Octapharma AG

– Sanquin

– Laboratoire Franais Du Fractionnement Et Des Biotechnologies

– Kedrion

– Biotest

– Takeda Pharmaceuticals

– China Biologic Products

Key Market Segments

– By Product

o Albumin

o Immunoglobulin

o Coagulation Factor VIII

o Coagulation Factor IX

– By Sector

o Public Sector

o Private Sector

– By Country

o Turkey

o Russia

o South Korea

o Saudi Arabia

o Taiwan

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Canada

o Vietnam

o Rest of the World

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

