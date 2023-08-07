Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Innovating for the Future of Market Size Staying Ahead of the Curve | CAGR of 37.2%

The “Patient Centric Healthcare App Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The patient centric healthcare app accounted for $4,730 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $64,331 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 37.2% from 2020 to 2027. The global patient centric healthcare app market is driven by rise in demand for patient centric ecosystem, where app developers, mobile vendors, and healthcare professionals, along with the medicine industry collaborate to offer a patient centric approach in the medical sector. In addition, rise in smartphone penetration, surge in demand for personalized care apps, and rapid digitalization globally is expected to supplement the market growth.

Patient centric healthcare apps are well-designed and have the potential to increase the quality, effectiveness, and efficacy of healthcare. Patient centric healthcare apps have revolutionized all health specific services. Health-related problems are among the major threats faced by people, wherein consumer-centric digital explosion has transformed patient lives by through patient centric apps. These apps help users to stay updated about medication timings, check on number of calories consumed, dehydration level in body, and other body parameters. Furthermore, patient centric healthcare apps work on different type of operating systems such as iOS, android, windows and others.

However, expensive changeover to patient centric approach, lack of adequate training to healthcare professionals, and insufficient supply to demand ratio also hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in transition toward digitalized healthcare and rise in awareness toward innovative patient centric apps is expected to increase the demand of the market, which would further create numerous opportunities for key vendors in this market. The global patient centric healthcare app market is segmented on the basis of technology, operating system, category, end user, and region.

By technology, it is segmented into phone-based apps, web-based apps, and wearable patient centric apps. By operating system, it is divided into iOS, android, windows, and others. By category, it is bifurcated into wellness management and disease & treatment management. Wellness management is sub segmented into fitness patient centric apps, lifestyle & stress patient centric apps, and diet & nutrition patient centric apps; and disease & treatment management is sub segmented into healthcare providers/insurance patient centric apps, medication reminders & information patient centric apps, women’s health & pregnancy patient centric apps, and disease specific patient centric apps. Further, on the basis of end user, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and home use. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

List of key players profiled in the report:

– Medtronic Plc

– Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

– Bayer AG

– International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

– iPatientCare, Inc.

– Klick Inc.

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– MobileSmith, Inc.

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer Inc.

– Siemens AG

– EBSCO Information Services

– Isabel Healthcare

Key Market Segments

– By Technology

o Phone-Based Apps

o Web-Based Apps

o Wearable Patient Centric Apps

– By Operating System

o iOS

o Android

o Widnows

o Others

– By Category

o Wellness Management

? Fitness Patient Centric Apps

? Lifestyle & Stress Patient Centric Apps

? Diet & Nutrition Patient Centric Apps

o Diseases & Treatment Management

? Healthcare Providers/Insurance Patient Centric Apps

? Medication Reminders & Information Patient Centric Apps

? Women’s Health & Pregnancy Patient Centric Apps

? Disease specific patient centric apps

– By End User

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Home Use

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Turkey

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

