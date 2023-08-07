Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Reinventing Business with the Future of Market Size | Glaxosmithkline, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Metall Zug Group

The “Aerosol Delivery Devices Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global aerosol delivery devices market was valued at $31,463.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $46,728.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. Rise in prevalence of asthma, COPD, and other respiratory disorders, increase in smoking population, ease of administration of drug with aerosol delivery devices, rise in demand for metered-dose inhalers, technological advancements in inhaler devices, and rise in geriatric population are the key factors that fuel growth of the global aerosol delivery devices market. For instance, according to the WHO, in 2018, more than 339 million people were affected by asthma worldwide.

Aerosol delivery devices are hand-held, portable drug delivery devices. They consist of suspension of solid or liquid particles in a carrier gas, which makes feasible for treatment of respiratory and non-respiratory diseases. There are different forms of drugs available for aerosol drug delivery such as dry powder, solution, and suspension. It is the most advanced mode of drug administration in which aerosolized drug is directly delivered to lungs to offer a systemic effect. Aerosol delivery devices are available in three types, namely, dry powder inhalers, metered dose inhalers, and nebulizers. Aerosol drug delivery is a natural therapy and easiest way to treat respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis. Moreover, it is used to deliver insulin, analgesic medications, and other drugs as well.

Moreover, rise in adoption of aerosol delivery devices by patients, increase in patient awareness toward inhalation therapy, surge in preference of pulmonary route of drug delivery, rise in urbanization and pollution levels, increase in incidences of preterm births and lifestyle changes, and increase in number of R&D activities to develop ideal inhalation therapy are other factors that contribute toward growth of the market. However, complications and side-effects associated with drug inhalation and high cost associated with nebulizers are expected to hinder growth of the market.

The global aerosol delivery devices market is segmented into product, application, and distribution channel. By product, the market is categorized into dry powder inhalers, metered dose inhalers, and nebulizers. The dry powder inhalers segment is further bifurcated into single dose inhalers and multi dose inhalers. The metered dose inhalers segment is further divided into conventional pressurized inhalers and soft mist inhalers. The nebulizers segment is further categorized into jet nebulizers, ultrasonic wave nebulizers, and vibrating mesh nebulizers. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and non-respiratory diseases. The non-respiratory diseases segment is further divided is into diabetes, analgesia, and Parkinson’s disease. Depending on distribution channel, the market is classified into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and e-commerce. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Dry powder inhalers

o Single dose inhalers

o Multi dose inhalers

– Metered dose inhalers

o Conventional pressurized inhalers,

o Soft mist inhalers

– Nebulizers

o Jet nebulizers

o Ultrasonic wave nebulizers

o Vibrating mesh nebulizers

By Application

– Asthma

– Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

– Cystic fibrosis

– Non respiratory diseases

o Diabetes

o Analgesia

o Parkinson’s disease

By Distribution Channel

– Retail pharmacies

– Hospital pharmacies

– E-commerce

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

