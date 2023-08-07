India Surgical Masks Market Preparing for the Future of Market Size Trends and Forecasts for Business Success | Thea-Tex Healthcare (India), Venus Safety & Health

The “India Surgical Masks Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The India surgical mask market was valued at $71.73 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $157.13 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027. This growth is majorly attributed to the significant increase in number of surgical procedures performed across the country in the past few years. In addition to this, increase in focus toward preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs) is expected to positively impact the growth of the surgical masks market, as several pathogens are encountered in the hospital environment and have potential ability to cause post-operative infection. Thus, it is recommended to use a surgical mask, by both patient and the medical professional in order to reduce the frequency of post-operative surgical infections.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1161

Surgical masks are the U.S. FDA regulated masks that are considered to be fluid resistant and protect the wearer against splashes or spray of bodily or hazardous fluids and large droplets. The medical staff usually prefer these masks in an operative or procedural hospital setting. These masks protect the wearer by creating a barrier to the microorganisms and thereby preventing cross-contamination. During disease outbreaks such as COVID-19 pandemic, health officials recommend the public to wear surgical masks in order to control the spread of the disease.

Moreover, the growth of the India surgical mask market is mainly driven by the rapid developments in nonwoven production technology. This technology is cheaper than the other fabric forming technologies such as woven or knitted. Furthermore, these nonwoven surgical masks are disposable and are generally made up of 3 to 4 layers with 2 filters (1 in size); thereby, providing higher bacterial filtration efficiency and better air permeability. Hence, owing to advantages that the nonwoven technology offers over other conventional methodologies, the adoption of this technology by the Indian manufacturers is projected to boost the demand for surgical masks in the Indian market.

Furthermore, COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has hugely impacted the demand for surgical masks in India. Since the use of masks possibly reduces the onward transmission of the virus through symptomatic, asymptomatic, and pre-symptomatic patients, the demand for surgical masks is all set to witness boost till the pandemic comes to an end. However, owing to the interstate transport restrictions imposed by the government, the mask manufacturers are currently experiencing supply chain hurdles and complications for procuring raw materials required in mask manufacturing, further hampering the market growth rate. Nevertheless, this undesirable impact is being remunerated by rapid demand for surgical masks by the COVID-19 patients, healthcare workers and the general populace to prevent the disease.

On the other hand, the Indian government mandates usage of masks, most of which are disposable masks that are ending up in oceans or landfills. Disposing the surgical masks post usage is one of the major concern obstructing the growth of the market. These masks must be immediately discarded as bio hazardous materials, else they might pose a threat to the environment if not disposed in a scientific manner. As India is struggling to control the ongoing pandemic, COVID-19 induced behavioral change is critically exacerbating the problem of disposal of surgical masks.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1161

Besides this, rise in popularity of minimally invasive surgeries such as thoracoscopic surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, or “keyhole” surgeries, further impede the growth of the India surgical masks market, as these surgeries require minimal interventions by the healthcare professionals and are usually performed using robot assistance. Conversely, innovations in nanotechnology and its increased usage in medical nonwoven disposables production are anticipated to create profitable opportunities for market expansion in the near future. The nano-fibers made using nanotechnology have a large surface area to volume ratio, making them appropriate for manufacturing filtered and medical textile products such as surgical masks.

The research study categorizes India surgical masks market on the basis of product, distribution channel and sales channel. Based on product, the market is categorized into basic surgical mask, anti-fog surgical mask, fluid/splash-resistant surgical mask, and N95 mask. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, drug stores and online stores. Based on sales channel, the India surgical masks market is classified into business to business, business to customer and business to government.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The study provides an in-depth analysis of the India surgical masks market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

? A quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

? Key players are profiled, and their information is analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

? Competitive intelligence is provided through the market share analysis segment in the report.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.

– Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd.

– Magnum Health and Safety Private Limited

– Z Plus Disposable

– Salus Products

– Smilepad Hygiene India Pvt. Ltd.

– Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

– MBL Impex Private Limited

– Medicare Hygiene Limited

– Mediblue Health Care Private Limited.

– Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd.

– Medline Industries Inc.

– Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited

– Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited

– 3M Company

Key target audience are:

Business Owners and Executives:

Market research reports provide valuable insights and data to business owners and executives who are responsible for strategic decision-making.

They use the information to assess market opportunities, develop business strategies, and make informed choices regarding market entry, expansion, product development, and investments.

Marketing and Sales Professionals:

Market research reports help marketing and sales professionals understand customer preferences, market trends, and competitive landscape.

This information assists in developing effective marketing strategies, identifying target audiences, positioning products, and gaining a competitive advantage.

Product Development and Innovation Teams:

Market research reports provide valuable information on emerging trends, consumer needs, and gaps in the market.

Product development and innovation teams rely on these insights to develop new products or improve existing offerings that align with customer demands and market trends.

Investors and Financial Analysts: –

Investors and financial analysts use market research reports to assess the potential returns and risks associated with investments in a particular industry or market.

The reports provide insights into market growth, competitive landscape, key players, and investment opportunities.

Market Researchers and Consultants: –

Market research reports serve as a valuable resource for market researchers and consultants who require comprehensive and up-to-date information on specific industries or markets.

They rely on these reports to gather data, analyze market trends, and provide strategic recommendations to clients.

Government and Regulatory Authorities:

Market research reports can inform government bodies and regulatory authorities about industry trends, market dynamics, and the impact of regulations.

These reports help in formulating policies, assessing market competitiveness, and monitoring market conditions.

Academics and Researchers:

Market research reports provide a rich source of data and analysis for academic researchers studying market dynamics, industry trends, and consumer behavior.

They use these reports to support their research, validate hypotheses, and gain a broader understanding of specific markets.

You Can Browse The Request Full Report here: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1161

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product

o Basic Surgical Mask

o Anti-fog Surgical Mask

o Fluid/Splash-resistant Surgical Mask

o N95 Mask

– By Distribution Channel

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Drug Stores

o Online Stores

– By Sales Channel

o Business to Business

o Business to Customer

o Business to Government

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Our reports aim to assist clients in addressing the following issues:

Understanding market dynamics and identifying growth opportunities.

Analyzing and evaluating market trends, including emerging technologies and innovations.

Assessing the competitive landscape and conducting competitor analysis.

Identifying target customers and understanding their needs, preferences, and behavior.

Evaluating market entry strategies and expansion opportunities.

Assessing customer satisfaction and gathering feedback for improvement.

Developing effective marketing and promotional strategies.

Guiding product development and innovation initiatives.

Making informed business decisions based on data-driven insights.

Mitigating risks and minimizing uncertainties in market operations.

Optimizing pricing strategies for improved profitability.

Identifying potential partnerships and collaborations.

Keeping up with the latest industry trends and market dynamics.

Understanding regulatory and ethical considerations in the market.

Anticipating future market trends and planning for long-term growth.

Request full Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1161

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Visit our news Website: https://reportocean.com