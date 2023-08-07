U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market New Horizons in Market Size Exploring Future Growth Potential

The “U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Further, IoT applications in healthcare facilitate important tasks such as to improve patient outcomes, and also take some burden off health practitioners. Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices have made remote monitoring in the healthcare sector possible, unleashing the potential to keep patients safe and healthy, and empowering physicians to deliver superlative care. Furthermore, growth in IoT healthcare applications is indeed projected to accelerate as the Internet of Things is a key component in the digital transformation of the healthcare industry and various stakeholders are stepping up their effort in this field.

Patient monitoring systems are used to measure, record, distribute and display combinations of biometric values such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels (SPO2), blood pressure, and temperature. They are used for monitoring patients regularly, which can help avoid serious problems. This reduces the number of emergency department visits, and duration of hospitalization. This is attributed to the large undiagnosed patient population, improving access to healthcare systems, and a high risk of developing chronic disease due to rapid urbanization. In addition, the increase in incidences of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and COPD, are responsible for the high growth rate. Furthermore, according to the IHS (Information Handling Services), more than four million patients are expected to monitor their health conditions remotely by 2020. This is a 34% increase in remote patient monitoring (RPM). Moreover, technological giants such as Google, Apple, and Amazon are tapping into the RPM market; which leads to drastic changes in healthcare.

In addition, Patient monitoring devices are used to continuously measure or observe the physiological parameters of a patient. According to a study by Elliot and Coventry, it is important that the following eight parameters of a critically ill patient should be monitored: oxygen saturation, blood pressure, temperature, pain, pulse, level of consciousness, urine output, and respiration rate. All these parameters can be easily monitored with the help of various patient monitoring devices.

Though most of the markets are dropping down, COVID-19 outbreak has positively affected various healthcare related markets, one of them being patient monitoring systems. At present, the patient monitoring systems market is witnessing a tremendous growth. As these are playing a crucial role to combat the pandemic and monitor patients. Patient monitoring systems including cardiac monitors, respiratory devices and temperature monitoring devices are facing a huge demand, owing to their immense usage in patient treatment along with IoT technology. In addition, IoT, specifically and especially when combined with other transformative technologies such as Cloud and Artificial intelligence (AI). This led to wide range of applications of IoT in healthcare during this crisis.

The major factors that contribute toward the growth of the patient monitoring system market include increase in geriatric population, increased adoption of smart devices & wearable’s, and technological advancements. In addition, rising incidence rates of chronic diseases such as COPD, genetic diseases, respiratory diseases, and others also contribute toward uplifting growth of the patient monitoring systems market. Furthermore, collaborations between companies, hospitals, and academic institutions are expected to lead to the launch of new products, which would help to increase the market revenue and boost the market growth. However, data privacy & security issues and lack of awareness among public in developing country like U.S. Moreover, government regulations and reimbursement issues can also hamper growth of the U.S patient monitoring system market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Component

– Device

? Hemodynamic monitoring devices

? Neuromonitoring devices

? Cardiac monitoring devices

? Fetal neonatal monitoring devices

? Respiratory monitors

? Multiparameter monitoring devices

? Remote patient monitoring devices

? Temperature monitoring devices

? Others

– Service

? Consulting

? System Integration and Deployment

? Support and Maintenance

– Connectivity Technology

? Cellular IoT

– 3G

– 4G

? LoRa

? NB-IoT

? Wi-Fi

? SIGFOX

? Wireline

? Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)

? Others

