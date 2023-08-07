Pressure Bandages Market Size Expected to Skyrocket in the Years Ahead

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Pressure Bandages : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.
Global Pressure Bandages Market is valued at approximately USD 209.86 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Pressure Bandages are the first line of care when it comes to minor injuries such as sprains and cuts. They are used to control the bleeding and to protect the injured area without affecting the blood circulation. The increasing incidence of chronic ulcers and increasing government-led investments in diabetes awareness programs has led to the adoption of Pressure Bandages across the forecast period.
For Instance: According to a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the U.S. National Library of Medicine, the annual incidence of diabetic foot ulcers worldwide is between 9.1 million to 26.1 million. Also, with the increasing applications of pressure wound bandages and growing investments in the healthcare sector, the adoption & demand for Pressure Bandages is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, convenience and effectiveness of these bandages and maintaining the quality of raw materials impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Pressure Bandages Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers, presence of a robust healthcare sector and patient healthcare reimbursement plans. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing prevalence of leg ulcers due to diabetes and other chronic illnesses such as arthritis would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pressure Bandages Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
BSN Medical
Stryker Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Becton, Dickinson and Company
B. Braun Melsungen AG
W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
Zimmer Biomet
3M company
Medtronic plc
Bio Compression Systems, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Short Stretch Bandages
Long Stretch Bandages
Multi-layer Compression Systems
By Raw Material:
Cotton
Latex
Polyester
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
