Data Center Interconnect Market Growth 2023 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2031

The global data center interconnect market was US$ 8.1 billion in 2021. The global data center interconnect market is forecast to grow to US$ 28.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The global data center interconnect market was US$ 8.1 billion in 2021. The global data center interconnect market is forecast to grow to US$ 28.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly growing internet traffic and dynamic relocation to cloud-based services are primarily driving the growth of the global data center to interconnect market. Furthermore, the rising demand to improve network connectivity will also contribute to the growth of the data center interconnect market.

Data servers and data centers are in high demand due to the significant increase in data generation. As of January 2021, there were nearly 8,000 data centers worldwide, according to CloudScene data from 110 countries. The majority of data centers are located in the United States, which accounts for 33% of the total data.

Furthermore, data center providers are improving their co-location, which will offer lucrative growth opportunities for market growth. For instance, Nokia Corporation and Infradata inked a pact in 2021 with the aim to develop an optical data center inter-connect alternative for NorthC Data-centers.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to hold the largest share in the data center interconnects market, owing to the growing number of data centers present across the region. Furthermore, rising investment in cloud technologies will also contribute to the growth of the data center interconnect market. Further, the presence of strict laws, such as GDPR and personal data protection, will also contribute to the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific data center interconnect market is forecast to register a steady growth rate, owing to the presence of various developing countries in the region. Furthermore, the market is witnessing the increasing adoption of DCI networks, which will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the data center interconnect market due to the sudden growth in the use of the internet. Moreover, remote working suddenly became the new normal during the pandemic, which positively surged the demand for an efficient network. Thus, it amplified the growth of the global data center interconnect market. Moreover, the data center interconnect market witnessed huge growth potential due to the sudden rise in the adoption of cloud-based services across all industrial verticals. Thus, it positively affected the global data center interconnect market.

Competitors in the Market

• ADVA Optical Networking SE

• Ciena Corporation

• Cisco Systems

• Cologix

• Colt Technology Services Group Limited

• Ekinops S.A.

• Equinix

• Extreme Networks, Inc.

• FUJITSU Ltd

• Huawei Technologies

• Infinera Corporation

• Juniper Networks, Inc.

• Megaport

• Nokia Corporation

• ZTE Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

Regional Analysis

The global data center interconnect market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-Use, and Region.

By Type

• Products

o Packet-Switching Networking

o Optical DCI

• Software

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

By Application

• Real-time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

• Shared Data and Resources/Server High-availability Clusters (Geoclustering)

• Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility

By End-Use

• Communication Service Providers

• Internet Content Providers/ Carrier-Neutral Providers

• Governments

• Enterprises

o Banking & Finance

o Healthcare

o Utility & Power

o Media & Entertainment

o Retail & E-commerce

o Others

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

