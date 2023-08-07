Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size 2023 Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Water Treatment Chemicals. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Water Treatment Chemicals study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Water Treatment Chemicals.

The global water treatment chemicals market size was US$ 27.9 billion in 2021. The global water treatment chemicals market is forecast to grow to US$ 43.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Water treatment chemicals are specifically used to treat polluted water developed in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. These chemicals are used to eliminate pathogens and harmful particles like minerals, algae, deadly bacteria, viruses, and heavy metals from water. Moreover, the chemicals also maintain the pH balance of water.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing awareness related to the benefits of pure and safe water will primarily fuel the growth of the global water treatment chemicals market.

Furthermore, demand for chemically treated water is growing significantly, which will benefit the market.

Another factor driving the growth of the global water treatment chemicals market is the rising demand for high-quality freshwater supply. In addition to that, water scarcity across various places is significantly increasing the demand for wastewater treatment. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the market during the study period.

Growing awareness related to waterborne diseases will also benefit the water treatment chemicals market. Further, growing industrialization will also increase the demand for water treatment chemicals in the coming years. On the contrary, the availability of alternative water treatment technologies may limit the demand for water treatment chemicals during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for freshwater remained the same. In the residential sector, people became more concerned about health, which also has been beneficial for the water treatment chemicals market. However, residential activities declined drastically, which impeded the demand for water treatment chemicals. The market also witnessed several challenges associated with labor and procurement of raw materials. Thus, these factors negatively affected the water treatment chemicals market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific water treatment chemicals market is forecast to register a substantial growth rate, owing to the increasing demand for water treatment chemicals in the region. Further, the regional population is growing at a substantial pace, which will bring lucrative growth opportunities for the water treatment chemicals market. In addition to that, growing industrialization and stringent environmental norms will contribute to the growth of the water treatment chemicals market. The market may also witness potential growth opportunities due to the rising support from government bodies in the region.

Competitors in the Market

• Basf Se

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Baker Hughes Company

• Ecolab

• Kemira Oyj

• Lonza Group Ag

• Snf Flogger

• Solenis International Llc

• Suez Sa

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global water treatment chemicals market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, Application, and Region.

By Type

• Coagulants & Flocculants

• Corrosion Inhibitors

• Scale Inhibitors

• Biocides & Disinfectants

• Chelating Agents

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

By Application

• Municipal Water Treatment Plant

• Chemical Processing

• Power Generation

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

