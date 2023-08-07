Sodium Nitrate Market Trends 2023 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Sodium Nitrate. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Sodium Nitrate study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Sodium Nitrate.

The global sodium nitrate market size was US$ 91.9 million in 2021. The global sodium nitrate market is forecast to grow to US$ 151.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Sodium nitrate is a chemical component that is utilized in fertilizers as well as explosives due to its capacity to provide important nitrogen nutrients to crops. Wheat, soybeans, sugarcane, and corn are just a few of the crops that benefit from it. Apart from fertilizers, the chemical is also used in the food industry as a preservative.

Factors Influencing the Market

The applications of sodium nitrate in the food and agriculture industry will primarily drive the growth of the sodium nitrate market during the study period. Further, the compound is also used as an oxidizing agent to increase soil fertility and provide crops with vital nitrogen nutrients. Growing agricultural activities and an increasing number of farming activities will benefit the global sodium nitrate market during the forecast period.

Biofuels are gaining substantial traction across the automobile sector. As a result, it will increase the demand for sodium nitrate fertilizers during the study period.

Other factors, such as the rising demand for industrial-grade sodium nitrate in glass production, will also escalate the growth of the market. Sodium nitrate has many benefits, such as strengthening the glass. However, the harmful effects of sodium nitrate on human health may limit its adoption during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the demand for sodium nitrate. Due to the rapidly spreading virus, governments of various affected countries like China, and India, imposed strict lockdown measures. As a result, most of the industry’s activities were halted. The glass manufacturing industry also registered a sharp drop in terms of revenue, which hampered the growth of the global sodium nitrate market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific sodium nitrate market is forecast to record a substantial growth rate, owing to the increasing global population and the rising demand for food and agricultural practices. In addition to that, growing consumer disposable income and rapid economic growth of the nations like China, India, and Japan will upscale the demand for sodium nitrate. The market may also witness potential growth opportunities due to growing government support in the agriculture sector in this region, which will benefit the sodium nitrate market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• BASF SE

• UNE Industries Ltd. AG CHEMI Group s.r.o

• Pon Pure Chemicals Group

• Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

• American Elements

• Hach

• Aldebaran Sistemas

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Alfa Aesar

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global sodium nitrate market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

• Sodium Nitrate Crystal

• Industrial Sodium Nitrate

By Application

• Fertilizers

• Food Additives

• Construction Chemicals

• Explosives

• Pharmaceuticals

• Wastewater Treatment

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Sodium Nitrate Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Sodium Nitrate market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Sodium Nitrate Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Sodium Nitrate market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

Key questions answered in the market report are:

What are the sales, production, consumption, import, and export values of the global market (covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the leading producers in this industry globally?

What are their current operational levels for capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue?

What are the market chances and dangers for the vendors in the global market?

Which product categories, final consumers, or applications might be seeking new growth opportunities?

What is the market share for each kind and application?

What specific tactics and restraints are controlling the market?

Which marketing, sales, and distribution channels are available on the global market?

What are the manufacturing equipment and upstream raw materials?

