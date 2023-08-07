Global Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (E-SIM) Market projected growth rate exceeding 30.7% 2022 to 2029

The Global Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (E-SIM) Market, valued at approximately USD 3.06 billion in 2021, is poised for robust expansion with a projected growth rate exceeding 30.7% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (E-SIM), also known as eSIM, denotes a digital SIM enabling users to access a telecom carrier’s cellular plan without the need for a physical nano-SIM card. Functioning akin to traditional SIMs, e-SIMs come pre-installed within devices and are activated by installing the respective “eSIM profile” of the telecom operator. The market’s momentum is fueled by the escalating embrace of IoT technology and the burgeoning ubiquity of connected devices.

In recent years, the proliferation of connected devices has experienced a remarkable surge. For instance, Statista data indicates that the global count of Internet of Things (IoT) devices reached an estimated 9.7 billion in 2020, a number projected to soar to 29 billion by 2030. Notably, China is anticipated to lead the IoT frontier with around 5 billion devices in 2030. Additionally, favorable regulatory landscapes advancing M2M communications, coupled with the surging adoption of mobile computing devices, promises a fertile terrain for market expansion over the forecast duration. However, apprehensions regarding privacy and security associated with Embedded Subscriber Identity Modules (E-SIM) pose a constraint to market growth throughout the 2022-2029 forecast span.

The geographic tapestry of the Global Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (E-SIM) Market encompasses key regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Notably, North America emerges as the revenue leader, attributed to the commanding presence of prominent market players and the escalating adoption of wearable electronics, coupled with the increased integration of eSIM technology within smartphones across the region. In parallel, the Asia Pacific domain is poised to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast trajectory. This ascent is driven by the ascending penetration of IoT-connected devices and the burgeoning expansion of machine-to-machine communication within the region.

The array of notable market players featured in this comprehensive report encompasses:

Recent Market Milestones:

In November 2021, KORE, a frontrunner in IoT solutions and global IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), introduced KORE OmniSIM , a novel eSIM solution designed to enhance global IoT connectivity, rendering it more accessible and seamless across diverse locales.

The Global Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (E-SIM) Market Report Encompasses:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecasts, Company Rankings, Competitive Landscape, Growth Catalysts, and Trends

Segments Covered: Application, Industry Vertical, Geographic Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Comprehensive report customization (up to 8 analyst work hours) available with purchase. Scope may extend to country, regional, and segment adjustments*

The research endeavor sets forth a dual-pronged mission: to define the dimensions of market segments and countries in recent years, while projecting their trajectories in the coming years. The report adeptly integrates qualitative and quantitative dimensions of the industry’s panorama across the countries under scrutiny.

Beyond capturing the multifaceted dynamics of the market, the report delves into pivotal catalysts and challenges that will indelibly shape the market’s trajectory. Furthermore, the narrative highlights niche prospects within micro markets, beckoning stakeholders to explore strategic investment avenues. The analysis culminates in an intricate dissection of the competitive landscape and the array of product offerings proffered by industry pioneers. The ensuing sections illuminate the market’s segments and sub-segments in meticulous detail.

Applications:

Connected Cars

Laptops

Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Smartphones and Tablets

Wearables

Others

Industry Verticals:

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Others

Geographic Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Rest of the World

In summation, the Global Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (E-SIM) Market charts a dynamic trajectory, poised for expansion as underscored by its remarkable historical growth and prospective trajectories. The convergence of cutting-edge technology, the ascendancy of connected devices, and strategic investments underpin a promising voyage ahead for stakeholders in the market.