World Cup: Ten-woman England survive Super Falcons scare

Another goalless last-16 tie, another penalty shootout, another World Cup favorite on the ropes — but unlike the United States on Sunday, England survived. Just.

Lauren James was sent off for violent conduct, Nigeria hit the crossbar three times and Georgia Stanway missed the opening penalty, only for a shootout after 120 goalless minutes to see the Lionesses over the line.

After Desire Oparanozie and Michelle Alonzie had missed for the Super Falcons, and after Bayern Munich's Stanway had missed for England, Chloe Kelly emphatically fired home the winner in Brisbane.

But it had been anything but straightforward for Sarina Wiegmann's team after Nigeria pushed them all the way.

England-born Plumptre hits the bar

Ashleigh Plumptre, born and raised in Leicester, England, saw a thumping effort crash back off the crossbar in the 17th minute, and stung the palms of English goalkeeper Mary Earps just moments later.

Having weathered the early West African storm, the European champions began to find their way into the game — but could find no way past Chiamaka Nnadozie, who saved from Alessia Russo and then at point-blank range from Rachel Daly.

England thought they had even better chance to take the lead on the half-hour mark when referee Melissa Borjas awarded a penalty for an alleged foul by Rasheedat Ajibade on Daly — but the video assistant overturned the decision.

At the other end, Ajibade saw an effort of her own blocked by Millie Bright as an eventful and well-balanced first half drew to a close.

But if Wiegmann's side thought they had survived the onslaught, worse was to come after the break as Nigeria continued where they'd left off, with Uchenna Kanu's header hitting the bar before sending in a dangerous cross which only just evaded Ifeoma Onumonu.

With the clock ticking down, and the value of a goal increasing at the same rate as the risk of conceding, both teams could have been forgiven for exercising more caution.

No chance. Again England upped the pressure, again Daly powered an effort from a corner goalwards, and again Nnadozie was equal to it.

Lauren James sees red

The Lionesses were turning the screw — but then Lauren James turned it too far.

Embroiled in a tussle with Michelle Alozie, James fell to ground, convinced she'd been fouled. After standing up to realize that the referee had waved play on, the Chelsea star inexplicably stamped on Alozie.

Having initially shown a yellow card, Borjas checked with VAR and changed her decision — correctly – to a straight red, as England headed into extra-time a player down.

And Nigeria, sensing their chance, pressed their advantage. Despite a tight angle, Alozie should have put her team ahead when she received the ball on the edge of the six-yard box in the 98th minute but got her footwork all wrong and screwed her shot wide.

Five minutes later, Nigeria hit the woodwork for a third time, Oshoala's looping cross bouncing off the top of the crossbar, as the second last-16 clash in a row ended goalless and went to penalties, where England prevailed.

They will face either Colombia or Jamaica in the quarterfinal.

Full report from Brisbane to follow ...