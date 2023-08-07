Wealth Management Software Market Future of Online Surveys Innovations and Trends | Comarch SA, Dorsum Ltd.

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Wealth Management Software : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Wealth Management Software Market is valued at approximately USD 3.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.9 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Wealth Management Software is a financial agreement between a bank and an insurance company that allows the bank to generate additional revenue and profit. This setup permits the sale of a wide range of insurance products, including annuities, mortgages, and health and life insurance.

Rise in the number of HNWIs, rise in technological advancements in wealth management, rising digital revolution and automation and rising mergers and acquisitions among key players has driven the adoption of Wealth Management Software across the projected period. For Instance: Die Software Peter Fitzon GmbH (DSW), a provider of core banking solutions in Germany, was acquired by ObjectWay S.p.A. in August 2021. With a broad and stable core banking infrastructure, ObjectWay S.p.A. anticipates the purchase to boost its wealth and asset management products.

Also, utilization of AI and blockchain system in wealth management software is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Wealth Management Software market. However, extensive dependency on conventional methods, lack of awareness and lack of technical expertise can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Wealth Management Software Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Rapid adoption of new technologies is driving the market growth in North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period due to rising mergers and acquisitions.

Major market players included in this report are:

Comarch SA

Dorsum Ltd.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Finantix

Fiserv Inc.

ObjectWay S.p.a

Profile Software

SEI Investments Companies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Temenos Headquarters SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Advisory Model:

Human Advisory

Robo Advisory

Hybrid

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application:

Financial Advice Management

Portfolio, Accounting, and Trading Management

Electrical and Electronics Industry Performance Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Reporting

Others

By End-User Industry:

Banks

Investment Management Firms

Trading and Exchange Firms

Brokerage Firms

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

