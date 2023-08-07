Neobanking Market Future of Mobile Research Innovations and Trends | WeBank, Inc., Atom Bank PLC

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Neobanking : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Neobanking Market is valued at approximately USD 30.77 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 54.00% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Neo-banks are financial technology (fintech) enterprises that only operate online or through mobile apps. Neo-banks are digital banks that do not have physical branches. The increased digitalization across the globe and growing adoption of smartphones have led to the adoption of Neobanking across the forecast period. For Instance: According to Counterpoint Research, smartphone shipments are estimated to reach 173 million in 2021, a 14% increase from the 2020 figure.

Smartphone market in the United States is one of the world’s largest, with more than 290 million smartphone users. In line with the overall growth of the smartphone market worldwide, the smartphone penetration rate in the United States has continuously risen over the past several years, reaching 85 percent in February 2021. Also, with the convenience offered to customers and best interest rates offered over traditional banks, the adoption & demand for Neobanking is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, low profitability and transactional fraud impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Neobanking market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the development of multiple innovative technologies and the early adoption of new technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing adoption of internet services, coupled with the increased use of smartphones would create lucrative growth prospects for the Neobanking market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

WeBank, Inc.

Atom Bank PLC

Fidor Bank Ag

Monzo Bank Ltd.

Movencorp Inc.

Mybank

N26

Revolut Ltd.

Simple Finance Technology Corp.

UBank Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Account Type:

Business Account

Savings Account

By Application:

Enterprises

Personal

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

