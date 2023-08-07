Enterprise Mobility Management Market May See Potential Upside in Years to Come

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Enterprise Mobility Management : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market is valued at approximately USD 16.6 billion in 2021and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.00 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Enterprise Mobility Management is a software that provides IT with the tools to manage users, control apps and manage content usage. It also manages mobile device features, like audio and location services, and device management features for IT, like fingerprint sensors and camera blocking. The rising number of cyberattacks and rise in real-time data access and penetration of cloud-based EMM services among SMEs has led to the adoption of Enterprise Mobility Management across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per the article by Privacy Affair, Colonial Pipeline Company shut down its entire operations to prevent further damage. The company paid $4.4 million in bitcoin to hackers, with the FBI’s help. According to the 2021 Cyber Threat Report by SonicWall, there is a 62% increase in Ransomware since 2019. In February this year, Kia Motors, a subsidiary of Hyundai, was also attacked with ransomware. Also, with the rising growth opportunities for key players from BYOD and an increasing trend of work from home due to the covid-19 pandemic, the adoption & demand for Enterprise Mobility Management is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, poor enterprise system integrators and data security and privacy concerns impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of multiple EMM vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, ManageEngine, and Citrix, who offer EMM solutions and services. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as improved supply chain management process and rapid investment in healthcare would create lucrative growth prospects for the Enterprise Mobility Management Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

NationSky (China)

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Cisco (US)

BlackBerry (Canada)

VMware (US)

SAP (Germany)

Citrix (US)

Matrix42 (Germany)

MobileIron (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Verticals:

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Government

Transportation and Logistics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

