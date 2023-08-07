Intelligent Evacuation System Market Update 3 Companies Showing Sign of Enormous Growth

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Intelligent Evacuation System : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market is valued at approximately USD 0.64 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.00 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Intelligent Evacuation System is a hardware and software solution designed to make individual safety evacuation protocols easier in the event of an emergency. The increased market for automated building solutions and rise in investment for smart cities projects has led to the adoption of Intelligent Evacuation System across the forecast period.

For Instance: The total allocated investments for the Smart City Mission stood at ~Rs. 205,018 crores (US$ 27.60 billion) as of March 2021. Of the total investments, 5,614 projects worth ~Rs. 173,018 crores (US$ 23.29 billion) have been tendered; work orders have been issued for 4,912 projects worth ~Rs. 139,851 crores (US$ 18.83 billion) and 2,420 projects worth ~Rs. 40,152 crores (US$ 5.40 billion) have been completed as of March 2021. Also, with the rise in investment in the R&D sector and increased adoption of voice evacuation systems, the adoption & demand for Intelligent Evacuation Systems is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, higher installation and maintenance costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in investment in the R&D sector along with technological advancements in integrated building technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising government investment and presence of untapped markets in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Intelligent Evacuation System market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Siemens AG

ABB Group

Automated Logic

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Eaton Corporation Plc

HOCHIKI Corporation

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls International Plc

Legrand

Robert Bosch GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Voice Evacuation System

Mass Notification System

Emergency Lighting

By End-Use:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

