IP Telephony Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth

Global IP Telephony Market is valued at approximately USD 2.13 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028. IP Telephony includes fax and other methods that fall under the umbrella of internet-based telecommunication. The data is sent from the phone to the service provider via a number of open-source protocols. Additionally, because IP Telephony solutions are portable and cost effective, commercial firms are increasingly embracing them. In addition, IP Telephony systems are being used due to their simplicity of use, enhanced technology and higher productivity.

The market growth is driven by supporting factors such as low costs of IP telephony systems and increasing adoption of IP Telephony by businesses, such as Grandstream, has expanded its IP phone portfolio. The WP820 is a portable WiFi IP phone with dual-band WiFi capability, Bluetooth built-in and a smart antenna design that allows users to travel seamlessly over any WiFi environment.

Furthermore, increasing product launches boost market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, Through the application of AI and machine learning technologies, in 2017, Avaya introduced A.I. Connect Initiative technology in contact centres and unified communication to create more engaging experiences for their end customers, upgrading and merging processes with smarter, more customised interactions. However, poor voice quality in IP Telephony systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the Global IP Telephony Market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the IP Telephony market owing to high investment, rapid technological developments and supportive Government policies. However, APAC is the fastest growing region due to the presence of a considerable number of companies coupled with some favorable Government policies encouraging the setup of businesses in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Gigaset Communications

Ascom Holding

Mitel Networks Corporation

Cisco Systems

Panasonic Corporation

Grandstream Networks

Polycom, Inc.

LG Electronics.

NEC Corporation

Avaya Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hardware Based

Softphones

Service

By Application:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government Organizations

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

