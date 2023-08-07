Blockchain Market Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Blockchain : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Blockchain Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Blockchain is a system in which a record of transactions made in bitcoin or another cryptocurrency are maintained across several computers that are linked in a peer-to-peer network. The increase in venture capital funding and investments in blockchain technology and lower operational costs has led to the adoption of Blockchain across the forecast period.

For Instance: According to data provider Venture Intelligence, startups that include crypto, blockchain, a kind of digital ledger and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or units of non-interchangeable data stored on blockchain, have raised $511 million this year. Also, with the integration amalgamation of blockchain, IoT, and AI, the adoption & demand for Blockchain is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, security breaches impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global BlockChain market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of Blockchain and the presence of several vendors that provide security and Blockchain solutions. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increased connectivity in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the BlockChain market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Wipro (India)

Bitfury (Amsterdam)

Chain (US)

IBM (US)

AWS (US)

SAP (Germany)

Intel (US)

Oracle (US)

Huawei (China)

Accenture (Ireland)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Application:

Transportation and Logistics

Agriculture and Food

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Science

Media, Advertising and Entertainment

Others

By Service:

Technology Advisory and Consulting

Development and Integration Services

Support and Maintenance

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

