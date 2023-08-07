X-Ray Detector Revolutionizing Business Growth with Future Market Size | Agfa-Gevaert N.V, Canon, Carestream Health

The “X-Ray Detector Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global X-ray detector market was valued at $5.12 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $8.87 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. Major factors that affects the growth of the global X-ray detector market are rise in demand for digital imaging technologies, advantages of digital X-ray detectors, and favorable reimbursement policies for X-rays drive growth of the global X-ray detector market. However, high cost associated with digital x-ray detectors and lack of skilled professionals restrain the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for wireless X-ray detectors and growth in medical tourism in developing countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players in the near future.

X-ray detectors are the devices which are used to measure the flux, spatial distribution, spectrum, and other properties of X-rays. When X-rays travelling through the body, it also passes through an X-ray detector on the other side of the patient and formed an image. There are different types of X-ray detectors such as flat panel detectors (FPDs), charge-coupled device detectors (CCDs), line scan detector, and computed radiography plates/cassettes. These are used for the various application including medical, veterinary, security, dental, and industrial.

The global X-ray detector market is segmented into type, application, and region. By type, the market is segmented into flat panel detectors (FPDs), charge-coupled device detectors (CCDs), line scan detector, and computed radiography plates/cassettes. Further, the flat panel detectors segment is sub-divided into indirect capture FPDs and direct capture FPDs. In addition, the flat panel detectors segment is also categorized, on the basis of panel size, into small area FPDs and large area FPDs. By application, the market is segmented into medical, veterinary, security, dental, and industrial. Moreover, the medical segment is divided into static imaging and dynamic imaging. Furthermore, static imaging is categorized on the basis of indication into oncology and others. Region wise, the market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

– Analogic Corporation (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC)

– Canon, Inc.

– Carestream Health, Inc.

– Comet Holding (YXLON International GmbH)

– Detection Technology Plc.

– Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Medical Systems)

– General Electric

– Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Siemens AG

– Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (Teledyne DALSA, Inc.)

– Thales Group (Trixell)

– Varex Imaging Corporation

– Agilent Technologies

– Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

– Vieworks Co., Ltd.

– Rayence Inc., and among others

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

