North America Liver Disease Treatment Market Next Frontier of Market Size New Heights and Possibilities | Astellas Pharma, Bristol Myers Squibb, Mylan

The North America liver disease treatment market accounted for $6,970 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $8,318 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. Furthermore, liver associated conditions also require liver transplant in many cases, where immunosuppressant drugs are used to prevent organ rejection. Thus, there are various types of liver treatments offered in the market such as anti-viral drugs, immunosuppressant drugs, vaccines, immunoglobulin, corticosteroid, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy drugs. In addition, these products are used to cure a range of liver diseases, which include hepatitis, autoimmune diseases, non-alcoholic fatty liver, and genetic disorders.

Medical care given to a patient suffering from liver diseases is termed as liver disease treatment. Furthermore, the treatment includes use of various drugs for different types of liver conditions. For instance, hepatitis B is a liver disease caused by a virus called hepatitis B virus (HBV). This condition is treated using antiviral drugs and can also be prevented by use of vaccines. Furthermore, other drugs that are used in treatment of hepatitis include immunoglobulin. Similarly, liver cancer is treated by using chemotherapy drugs and targeted therapy. In addition, some autoimmune liver related disorders are treated with the use of corticosteroids.

The major factors that contribute toward growth of the North America liver disease treatment market include increase in alcohol consumption & use of illegal drugs and rise in prevalence of liver disease. Furthermore, it is also a primary cause for worsening of various liver conditions, which require treatment. For instance, consumption of large quantity of alcohol can lead to liver condition called alcoholic hepatitis, which, in turn, leads to liver inflammation that requires treatment. Furthermore, factors such as surge in geriatric population and increase in government and non-government awareness programs also boost growth of the North America liver disease treatment market. For instance, older patients who acquire hepatitis C infection are more likely to develop cirrhosis in the coming years, owing to accelerated fibrosis rate and decreased immunity.

However, stringent approval process related to drugs and resistance to antiviral drugs used in treatment of hepatitis B and hepatitis C of drugs restrict growth of the North America liver disease treatment market. For instance, approval processes require a huge capital investment. Moreover, any new drug manufacturing company that tries to enter into the market is bound to abide by these regulations. Therefore, these procedures are time consuming, which extends the time for their approval and commercialization and restricts growth of the market. Conversely, presence of strong pipeline products offer a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

List of key players profiled in the report:

– Astellas Pharma Inc.

– Mylan

– AbbVie Inc.

– Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)

– Eli Lilly and Company

– Dynavax Technologies

– Pfizer Inc.

– Gilead Sciences, Inc.,

– Bristol Myers Squibb

– Emergent BioSolutions (Cangene bioPharma)

– Sanofi

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– Novartis AG

Key Market Segments

– By Treatment Type

o Antiviral Drugs

o Immunosuppressants

o Vaccines

o Immunoglobulins

o Corticosteroids

o Targeted Therapy

o Chemotherapy

– By Disease Type

o Hepatits

o Autoimmune Diseases

o Ischemic Stroke

o Stenosis

o Others

– By Country

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

