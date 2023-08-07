Smart Syringe Market Power of Anticipation Preparing for the Future of Market Size | Retractable Technologies, Nipro Corporation

The “Smart Syringe Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global smart syringes market was evaluated at $6,870.19 million in 2019 and is estimated to garner $14,185.45 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Increase in count of needle stick injuries; high prevalence of blood-borne transmission such as hepatitis B, C, and HIV through improper injection practices; growth in adoption of safety syringes; and advancements in technology drive the market growth. In addition, mandatory recommendations by the WHO to switch to smart syringes, ensuring safe injection practices is the major factor that boosts the market growth.

Smart syringes are medical devices engineered with safety mechanisms to prevent reuse of syringes and regulate unsafe injection practices. They are designed with features such as in-built inactivation mechanism to protect a person from needle stick injuries and blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis B and C and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). They cater to a wide range of applications that include vaccination, drug delivery, and blood collection. Different types of smart syringes including auto disable (AD) syringes, passive safety syringes, and active safety syringes are used depending on the nature of application. Active safety syringes are the most commonly use type of syringes across all healthcare sectors, whereas auto disable (AD) syringes are the most popular syringes used for vaccination.

However, high cost associated with smart syringes, especially passive safety syringes, low awareness in developing economies, and alternative drug delivery methods are expected to impede the market growth. The global smart syringes market volume is projected to reach 28,078.73 units by 2027, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Similarly, the volume of smart syringes to be used in coming years is expected to witness a sharp increase, owing to the COVID-19 immunization programs that are pre-planned across the world. COVID-19 infection has already proven its ability to create medical equipment shortages such as supply of gowns, face masks, and personal protective equipment (PPE) within early days of the pandemic. Thus, to overcome such supply chain issues, governments and organizations have already started syringe manufacturing and production, as they are one of the vital components of vaccine delivery. This demand for global vaccination against novel coronavirus is wholly prepared to propel smart syringe manufacturing throughout the pandemic phase.

The global smart syringes market is segmented on the basis of product, application, age group, end user, and region. The product segment is categorized into auto disable (AD) syringes, active safety syringes, and passive safety syringes. The active safety syringe segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, owing to established market position. Furthermore, auto disable (AD) syringes are especially used for vaccination purposes and are designed specifically for single use, embedded with an internal mechanism that blocks the barrel once used, which prevents its further usage. The global smart syringes market, by application is divided into drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. The drug delivery segment generated highest revenue in 2019. Several advantages, such as better bioavailability of intravenous drugs, shorter onset time, and accurate titration of dosage associated with syringes boost the market growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global smart syringe market is provided.

? An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Cardinal Health, Inc.

– Gerresheimer AG

– Merit Medical

– Nipro Corporation

– Retractable Technologies, Inc.

– Revolutions Medical Corporation

– Smiths Group Plc

– Terumo Corporation

The other companies operating in the smart syringe market are Axel Bio Corporation, Inc., DMC Medical Limited, Pharmstandard pharmaceutical company, Sharps Technology, Inc., Sol-Millennum and Zarys.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product

? Auto Disable Syringes

? Active Safety Syringes

? Passive Safety Syringes

– By Application

? Drug Delivery

? Vaccination

? Blood Specimen Collection

– By Age Group

? Pediatrics

? Adults

– By End User

? Hospitals & HMOs

? Diabetic patients

? Family practices (Physicians)

? Psychiatrics

? Others

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– India

– China

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Our reports aim to assist clients in addressing the following issues:

Understanding market dynamics and identifying growth opportunities.

Analyzing and evaluating market trends, including emerging technologies and innovations.

Assessing the competitive landscape and conducting competitor analysis.

Identifying target customers and understanding their needs, preferences, and behavior.

Evaluating market entry strategies and expansion opportunities.

Assessing customer satisfaction and gathering feedback for improvement.

Developing effective marketing and promotional strategies.

Guiding product development and innovation initiatives.

Making informed business decisions based on data-driven insights.

Mitigating risks and minimizing uncertainties in market operations.

Optimizing pricing strategies for improved profitability.

Identifying potential partnerships and collaborations.

Keeping up with the latest industry trends and market dynamics.

Understanding regulatory and ethical considerations in the market.

Anticipating future market trends and planning for long-term growth.

