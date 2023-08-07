Satisfying Cravings, One Tray at a Time: The Ready Meals Market Experience

Market.us proffer a complete understanding of the Ready Meals Market [Snapshot – Global Market Size, Largest Segment, Fastest Growth, and Growth Rate in % (CAGR)] in its latest research report. It also offers a detailed analysis of the global Ready Meals market that considers market dynamics such as segmentation, geographic expansion, competitive environment, and many other key elements. The Ready Meals Market data reports also provide a 5-year pre-historic forecast (up to 2032) for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global.

The Global Ready Meals Market size is expected to be worth around USD 244.6 Billion by 2032 from USD 149.2 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Key Takeaways:

The ready meals market is witnessing substantial growth due to changing lifestyles, urbanization, and the increasing demand for convenient and time-saving meal options. The market is driven by the rise in dual-income households, the influence of globalization on food preferences, and advancements in food processing and packaging technologies. However, challenges such as nutritional concerns and competition from freshly prepared meals exist.

Opportunities lie in catering to health-conscious consumers, product innovation, and expanding distribution channels. Top trends propelling sales include the demand for ethnic and international flavors, the growth of plant-based and healthier ready meals, and the rise of online food delivery services.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:

Nestlé SA



General Mills, Inc.



Kellogg Company



Conagra Brands, Inc.



Tyson Foods, Inc.



Oetker



Nomad Foods



Green Mill Foods



Unilever



2 Sisters Food Group



M. Smucker Co



Greencore Group Plc



British food plc



Other Key Players

Ready Meals Market Segmentation: Research Scope

Based on Type

Vegan

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian

Based on Product

Canned

Frozen

Chilled

Dried

Based on Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Hypermarket

Online Retailers

Others

Latest Update: Which Industry Will Boom In Future? and How big is the Ready Meals Industry?

Ready Meals Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the Ready Meals market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:

Drivers:

Changing Lifestyles: Busier lifestyles and limited cooking time drive the demand for convenient ready meals. Urbanization: Urban populations seek quick and hassle-free meal solutions, boosting the ready meals market. Dual-Income Households: The rise in dual-income families increases reliance on convenient meal options. Globalization of Food Preferences: Consumers are open to trying diverse cuisines and flavors, driving market growth. Technological Advancements: Innovations in food processing and packaging technologies enhance product quality and shelf life.

Restraints:

Nutritional Concerns: Some ready meals may lack nutritional value or contain high levels of sodium and additives. Freshly Prepared Competition: Competition from freshly prepared meals impacts the growth of the ready meals market.

Opportunities:

Health-Conscious Consumers: Catering to health-conscious individuals with nutritious and balanced ready meals. Product Innovation: Developing unique flavors, ingredients, and packaging appeals to consumer preferences.

Challenges:

Quality and Freshness Perception: Overcoming perceptions of ready meals being less fresh or of lower quality. Sustainability and Packaging: Addressing concerns related to packaging waste and environmental impact.

Top 5 Trends Propelling Sales:

Ethnic and International Flavors: The demand for diverse culinary experiences drives interest in ready meals with ethnic flavors. Plant-Based and Healthier Options: Health-conscious consumers seek plant-based and nutritious ready meal choices. Online Food Delivery Growth: The rise of online platforms and food delivery services boosts the consumption of ready meals. Clean Label and Transparency: Consumers are drawn to ready meals with clear ingredient lists and minimal additives. Customization and Personalization: Customizable and personalized ready meal options align with consumer preferences.

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– the Middle East and Africa

