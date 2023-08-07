Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Former Japanese PM Aso Taro arrives in Taiwan for Ketagalan Forum

High-ranking LDP official visits after 12-year absence, itinerary includes meeting ruling and opposition party members

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/07 17:46
Former Japanese PM Aso Taro arrives in Taiwan. (CNA photo)

Former Japanese PM Aso Taro arrives in Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Japan Prime Minister Aso Taro arrived with a delegation at Taipei’s Songshan Airport on Monday (August 7) morning.

Aso is scheduled to stay in Taiwan for three days and will attend the upcoming Ketagalan Forum on Tuesday (Aug. 8) and will meet with ruling party leaders such as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), per RTI.

Later, he plans to meet with opposition lawmakers such as Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) and former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) as well as Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

Aso served as Japan's Prime Minister from 2008–2009 and later as deputy prime minister of Japan and minister of finance from 2012–2021. He is currently serving as Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said Aso’s last visit to Taiwan was in 2011, when he led a delegation to attend the country's 100th Double Ten national day celebrations in Taipei. His return ends a 12-year absence, as he is one of the highest ranking Japanese officials to visit Taiwan.

Aso’s entourage includes Japanese Diet members Keisuke Suzuki and Kenji Nakanishi. They will also attend the Ketagalan Forum, which will focus on security issues.

The Japanese delegation’s itinerary also includes a visit to former President Lee Teng-hui's (李登輝) grave at the Wuzhi Mountain (五指山) military cemetery in New Taipei.

Aso's visit will not only demonstrate the solid friendship between Taiwan and Japan but will also deepen cooperation across a variety of fields, including trade, economy, and national security.
Aso Taro
Japanese PM
Japanese Prime Minister
Ketagalan Forum
Lee Teng-hui
Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安)
Lai Ching-te (賴淸德)
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文)

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Japan PM Aso Taro to visit Taiwan next week
Former Japan PM Aso Taro to visit Taiwan next week
2023/08/04 17:45
KMT presidential candidate vows to defend Taiwan with his life
KMT presidential candidate vows to defend Taiwan with his life
2023/08/02 15:06
Late Taiwan president remembered as 'visionary' in holding off TSMC's China expansion plan
Late Taiwan president remembered as 'visionary' in holding off TSMC's China expansion plan
2023/07/30 17:29
Taiwan President Tsai visits soldier injured in mortar blast
Taiwan President Tsai visits soldier injured in mortar blast
2023/07/25 14:18
Washington concerned about Taiwan vice president's 'enter the White House' comment
Washington concerned about Taiwan vice president's 'enter the White House' comment
2023/07/20 14:33