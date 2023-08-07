Shang Yun Piao: Master of the keyboard for piano and e-sports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — 17-year-old Shang Yun Piao (朴尚雲) recently played at the Taipei International Piano Festival and is not only one of the world’s most promising virtuoso pianists and a neoclassical composer, but also a champion at the e-game PUBG MOBILE.

The Shenzhen-born prodigy has been studying with the renowned Russian pianist and teacher Vladimir Viardo for four years. He shared his musical journey, his e-sports experience, and his philosophy of life in an interview with Taiwan News.

Shang said he started playing the piano when he was 4.5 years old under the guidance of his grandmother, a former singer in the Jilin Provincial Song and Dance Troupe. He passed the national piano grade 10 exam in China at the age of 9 and decided to pursue a professional career in music.

Shang met Viardo, a winner of the 1973 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, in Hong Kong. He was suitably impressed by Viardo's intuitive ability to communicate with the audience through music and captivate them with his expressive performances.

"Whether a person is sincere or not can be revealed from the music,” Shang said of Viardo. “His music performances can be very exaggerated, just like a very good actor in the movies … his movements are all choreographed but he still brings his own emotions. So, I think the character of being human is the most important point in music.”

Shang said he learned from Viardo not only musical skills but also character and sincerity. Though he had shone in the competition previously, he said he rarely competed after beginning his studies with Viardo because he wanted to focus on learning music.

"I care more about all-round development,” Shang said. “I don't sacrifice some important things in life, such as being with my family, relatives, and friends."

This attitude to life is shown by his other great love, the four-player team game PUBG MOBILE. Having won an e-sports championship in Berlin, Germany in 2019, he said e-sports and music have some similarities, such as the need for teamwork, communication, and stress resistance.

He characterized himself as a relatively adventurous pianist who does not like over-practicing. He said he prefers to express himself, rather than focus on technical ability.

Shang said he hopes to share his music with more people and inspire them with his passion and personality. He ended by thanking his teacher, family, and his fans for their support and encouragement.

The Taipei International Piano Art Festival has become a prestigious and distinctive piano festival over the years, featuring many soloists and orchestras. It also features a series of master classes conducted by world-renowned pianists and professors invited by the festival.





(K Art Production photo)