Breast Reconstruction Market Demand Expected to Drive Growth in Future 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “Breast Reconstruction Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Breast Reconstruction Market is valued approximately USD 465.3 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Breast reconstruction is most frequently performed on women who have undergone surgery to treat breast cancer, involves reconstructing the shape and appearance of a breast surgically. It aims to reconstruct a natural-looking breast using autologous tissue, artificial implants, or a combination of both. The Breast Reconstruction market is expanding because of factors such as global increase in number of breast cancer women patients and increasing awareness & acceptability of breast reconstruction among women with breast cancer. However, increasing alternative to breast reconstruction and complication due to a breast implant may halt market growth.

According to World Health Organization, in year 2020, there were around 2.3 million women who had diagnose with breast cancer. Over the past five years, breast cancer has been detected in almost 7.8 million women. With 22.9% of all female cancer cases in 2020 occurring in Asian women, breast cancer is highly prevalent in this population. Women undergoing mastectomy and other breast cancer procedures are being encouraged to choose the reconstruction process. Thus high prevelance of breast cancer across the globe is augmenting the market growth. Moreover, The market is expected to rise as a result of an increase in breast reconstruction surgeries. For instance, according to the NCBI, the proportion of women who get breast reconstruction following mastectomy rose from 19.4% in 2015 to 53.4% in 2018. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons further claims that the number of breast reconstruction operations climbed from 78,882 in 2000 to 137,808 in 2020, driving the market’s expansion. In addition, increasing number of breast reconstructive procedures and technological advancements in product development activities is catering the market growth. However, the high cost of Breast Reconstruction stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Breast Reconstruction Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region’s increasing prevelance of breast cancer. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for biosimilar product development, geographic expansion of key players.

Major market players included in this report are:

Mentor Medical Systems B.V. (Johnson & Johnson)

Abbvie (Allergan Inc.)

Integra Lfesciencs Corporation

Sientra, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Establishment Labs Holding, Inc. (Motiva Usa Llc)

RTI Surgical

MTF Biologics

Sia (Surgical Innovation Associates)

Tela Bio, Inc

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Implants

Tissue Expander

Acellular Dermal Matrix

By Shape:

Round Shape

Anatomical Shape

By End Use:

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

