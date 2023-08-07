Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market Expansion Anticipated for Future 2023-2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market is valued approximately USD 2,649.8 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Female infertility is a condition where a woman is unable to conceive. Female infertility can be caused by several variables, including age, hormonal imbalance, physical health, and lifestyle choices. A few of the tests used to identify female infertility include ovarian reserve testing, hysterosalpingography, and ovulation testing. The Female Infertility Treatment Drugs market is expanding because of factors such as increasing infertility rates globally and increasing funding for infertility R&D. However, the presence of effective alternatives to medication, high cost of drugs may halt market growth.

Decline in prevalence of fertility rates across the globe is fostering the market growth. For instance, according to the World Bank Organisation, the total fertility rate (births per woman( was 2.427 in 2017, which was further decreased to 2.402 in 2019, globally. Thus these decline indicates the rise in infertility rates which is driving the marker growth. Furthermore, Governments worldwide to support to infertility patients by providing insurance coverage for treatment and rise in drug development activities is creating a lucrative growth to the market.

The key regions considered for the Global Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region’s increasing infertility rate. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for drug development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co, Inc.

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories

Par Pharmaceuticals

Sumitovant

Livzon

Zydus Cadila

Mankind Pharma

Oxolife

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Therapyofferings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Therapy:

Gonadotropins

Clomiphene

Letrozole

Metformin

Leuprolide Acetate

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

