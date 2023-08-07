Women’s Health Therapeutics Market Dominance Projected to Increase in Future 2023-2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

Global Women’s Health Therapeutics Market is valued approximately USD 151.33 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Medical procedures, tools, and services aimed at identifying and enhancing women’s health are referred to as therapeutics for women’s health. The Women’s Health Therapeutics market is expanding because of factors such as growing incidence of chronic health conditions among women, demand for contraceptives to prevent unintended pregnancies. In addition, rising healthcare spending for cancer and infectious disease early detection, pregnancy-related difficulties, and the introduction of new and potent medications are projected to further propel the market.

According to report from world health organization, in 2020, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer which increased from 1.68 million in year 2012. Furthermore, According to a research article by Guttmacher Institute in March 2021, it was estimated that approximately 2.4 million of adolescent women in India want to avoid pregnancy and in need of modern contraception. Thus, the rise in prevalence of cancer and demand for Contraceptives to Prevent Unintended Pregnancies is fostering the market growth. In addition, growing awareness and introduction of new drug therapies, High prevalence of infectious diseases among women is creating a lucrative growth to the market. However, the high cost of Women’s Health Therapeutics stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women’s Health Therapeutics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products, rising target population, rising investment in product development activities. Whereas North America is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for biosimilar development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Infection

Pregnancy

Oncology

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

