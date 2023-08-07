Women’s Health Devices Market Growth Set to Accelerate in Future 2023-2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Women’s Health Devices Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Women’s Health Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 37.11 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Women’s Health Devices are technologically advanced gadgets that are used to diagnose, prevent, or treat medical disorders or diseases in women. The market growth is primarily driven by the factor such as rising healthcare expenditure, increasing government support, coupled with the surge in awareness of women’s health issues.

The increase in prevalence of diseases pertaining to women’s health is playing a vital role for the market demand around the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO( stated that breast cancer is one of the most frequent types of cancer among female population; nearly 2.1 million females suffer from breast cancer each year. Also, in 2018, roughly 627,000 women died from breast cancer, which are approximately 15 of total cancer deaths of women worldwide. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of female cancers such as breast and ovarian cancer and other diseases including uterine fibroids is projected to create a strong demand for the product at a considerable rate. Moreover, growing expenditure in the development of advanced technology, as well as the surge of minimally invasive techniques are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the lack of healthcare infrastructure facilities in the underdeveloped and the developing, along with the death of skilled professionals are hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women’s Health Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure for women’s health, along with the rising availability of technologically advanced devices. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising development of healthcare infrastructure, as well as the rising prevalence of women’s diseases in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Coloplast A/S (Humlebaek, Denmark)

Hologic Inc. (Marlborough, U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, U.S.)

AbbVie, Inc. (North Chicago, U.S.)

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (Franklin Lakes, U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

CooperSurgical Inc. (San Ramon, U.S.)

Caldera Medical (Agoura Hills, U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Slough, U.K.)

MedGyn Products Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

General Health & Wellness

Cancers & Other Chronic Diseases

Reproductive Health

Pregnancy & Nursing Care

Pelvic & Uterine Healthcare

Others

By End-user:

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

