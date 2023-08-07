Women’s Digital Health Market Trends Point towards Growth in Future 2023-2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Women’s Digital Health Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Women’s Digital Health Market is valued at approximately USD 1.80 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Digital health is a type of communication technology that is utilized for a variety of medical tasks, including diagnosing and keeping track of women’s general health. Women can better and more precisely understand their bodies with the help of digital health. Also, it improves the effectiveness of healthcare delivery and makes medicine more individualized and accurate. The high adoption of preventive healthcare, coupled with the increasing usage of mobile apps for the management of menstrual cycles, fertility cycles, and pregnancy are the key factors that are stipulating the market growth around the world.

The surge in the penetration of smartphones is exhibiting a positive influence on the market demand. Smartphones allow individuals to easily access this medical application without any inconvenience. As per Statista, the number of users of smartphones in 2019 is 287.76 million and the number of users is likely to reach 301.65 million by 2022. Thereby, the growing usage of smartphones and rising proliferation of internet are acting as a catalyzing factor for the market development. Moreover, rising investment in the development of advanced technology, as well as increasing number of chronic and general illnesses and infectious diseases are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the data privacy and security issues and the lack of awareness about women’s mental and physical health are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women’s Digital Health Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing availability of advanced diagnosis and treatment, along with growing investment in advanced technological infrastructure. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising number of government initiatives and favorable regulatory environment, as well as rising awareness in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

HeraMED

iSono Health

Chiaro Technology Ltd.

Natural Cycles

Ava Science, Inc.

NURX Inc.

Prima-Temp, Inc.

Lucina Health

MobileODT Ltd.

Braster SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Mobile Apps

Wearable Devices

Diagnostic Tools

Others

By Application:

Reproductive Health

Pregnancy & Nursing Care

Pelvic Care

General Healthcare & Wellness

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

