Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Size, Forecasting and Insights for the Next 10 Years

The most recent research study on the global “Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market is valued approximately USD 8.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Cervical cancer is a medical condition in which cells in the cervix lining develop into a pre-cancerous mass of cells that eventually develop into tumor tissues. The Cervical Cancer Diagnostic market is expanding because of factors such as rising prevalence of cervical cancer and growing favorable government policies.

Cervical cancers that are typically screened and diagnosed in women are adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to the World Health Organization, Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, with an estimated 604 000 new cases and 342 000 deaths in 2020. About 90% of the new cases and deaths worldwide in 2020 occurred in low- and middle-income countries. Furthermore, two human papillomavirus types (16 and 18( are responsible for nearly 50% of high-grade cervical pre-cancers. Another important component driving space increase is favorable government policies. As per U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, each year in the United States, about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed and about 4,000 women die of this cancer. Hispanic women have the highest rates of developing cervical cancer, and Black women have the highest rates of dying from cervical cancer. In addition, Roche launched human papillomavirus (HPV( self-sampling solution in countries accepting the CE mark. This new solution enables a patient to privately collect her sample for HPV screening while at a healthcare facility, following instructions provided by a healthcare worker. The clinically validated vaginal sample is analyzed with the Roche Cobas HPV test on a Roche molecular instrument. However, the high cost of Cervical Cancer Diagnostic stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, due to increased public awareness of cervical cancer diagnosis. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2023 about 13,960 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed and 4,310 women will die from cervical cancer. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increase in government initiatives on cancer awareness, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

Hologic, Inc

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

The Cooper Companies Inc

Seegene Inc

Sysmex Corporation

Guided Therapeutics, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Diagnostic Test

Pap Smear

HPV

Colposcopy

Biopsy & Endocervical Curettage

Other

By End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

