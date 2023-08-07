Women’s Healthcare Market Strategies, Growth Forecasting and Analyzing Trends Through 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global "Women's Healthcare Market" [2023-2030]

Global Women’s Healthcare Market is valued approximately USD 12.30 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.2 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Women’s Healthcare defied as the branch of medicine that deals with the treatment and diagnosis of diseases and conditions that affect a woman’s physical and emotional well-being. Women Healthcare include a wide range of focus areas including Birth control, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), breast cancer, ovarian cancer, Mammography, Menopause , Osteoporosis, Pregnancy and childbirth related issues, and Sexual health among others. The increasing incidence of chronic health conditions among women and growing popularity of contraceptive for preventing unintended pregnancy are key factors driving the market growth.

The increasing incidences of chronic health conditions among women population is contributing towards the growth of the Global Women’s Healthcare Market. For instance – as per World Health organization estimates – as of 2020, globally around 48 million couples and 186 million individuals are affected by infertility . Additionally, according to a survey conducted by the National Survey of Family Growth (NSFG) around 15.5% of all women who intend to become pregnant are affected by infertility. Furthermore, rising consumption of contraceptive for mitigating undesired pregnancy is another factor driving the market space. For instance – according to World Health Organization (WHO) – as of 2020, Globally there were 851 million more women using modern methods of contraception than there were 663 million a two decade ago, and the prevalence rate rose from 47.7 to 49.0 percent. By 2030, an additional 70 million women are anticipated to join the population. Also, rising focus on new product development as well as initiatives from government authority to curb population growth would create lucrative growth prospects for the market over the forecast period. However, high Cost of Womens Healthcare products and lack of awareness in middle- and low-income regions hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Womens Healthcare Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the increasing prevalence of PCOS and postmenopausal osteoporosis, rising first-pregnancy median age, and growing healthcare costs in the US and Canada in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising consumption of contraceptive drugs as well as increasing prevalence of chronic disease among women population in the region would offer lucrative opportunities for the market over the projected period. For instance – according to a survey conducted by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS( in 2021, in India the usage of contemporary contraceptives for family planning grew from 47.8% to 56.5% between the NFHS-4 (2015-16( and NHFS-5 (2019-20( surveys.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bayer AG (Germany)

Allergan plc (Dublin)

Merck & Co. (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Amgen Inc. (US)

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Lupin Limited (India)

Blairex Laboratories (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drugs

Prolia

Xgeva

Evista

Mirena

Zometa

Reclast

Others

By Application

Female Infertility

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Endometriosis

Contraception

PCOS

Menopause

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

