Women’s Health Market Technology, Future Outlook and Analyzing Trends for the Next Decade

The most recent research study on the global “Women’s Health Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Women’s Health Market is valued approximately USD 38.11 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Women’s health refers to the procedures, medications, and surgical aids used to treat the various disorders that affect this population. Urology, nutrition, oncology, reproduction, menopause, and other medical specialties are all covered. Enhancing women’s general health and improving illness management are the two main objectives of women’s health. The efforts of numerous governments to increase public awareness of women’s health are intensifying. Several organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are introducing new safety initiatives to improve women’s health. Moreover, rise in incidence of chronic health conditions among women and increasing women geriatric population as well as growing introduction of new products for women’s health are key factors driving the market growth.

Over the years the indices of chronic diseases in women are contributing towards the growth of the Global Women’s Health Market. For instance- as per Australian Bureau of Statics estimates – as of 2021, Almost half of all females in Australia (49.0%) had one or more chronic conditions, with one in five (20.7%) having two or more. Additionally, as per International Agency for Research on Cancer – In Asia Pacific region around 1.01 million cases of breast cancer reported in 2020, and this number is projected to grow to 1.11 million in 2025, and further 1.20 million in 2030. Also, rising unmet need for publicly funded contraceptive services and products as well as growing healthcare infrastructure in developing economies would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the projected period. However, reluctance to Use Contraceptives hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women’s Health Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and early approval & commercialization of products, favorable reimbursement policies, supportive government regulations in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and increasing number of government initiatives for increasing health awareness among female population in the region would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the projected period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Hormonal Infertility

Endometriosis & Uterine Fibroids

Contraceptives

Menopause

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

By Age

50 Years & above

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

