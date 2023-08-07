Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Dynamics, Forecasting and Insights for the Next 10 Years

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Women’s Health Diagnostics Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 20.52 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Women’s Health Diagnostics comprised of screening, testing, or diagnosing, and monitoring of several disorders affecting women such as ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, menopause, and pregnancy among others. There are various test kinds available to diagnose illnesses affecting women’s health. Medical diagnostic tools including biopsy machines, imaging and monitoring systems, mammography machines, and others help with illness screening and diagnosis by detecting cancer, clearing obstructions, and taking pictures of inside organs. The diagnostic test comprises examinations for ovarian cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, prenatal genetic screening, and carrier detection. Moreover, the increasing incidence of cancers among women and growing demand for the point of care diagnostic testing are key factors driving the market growth.

Over the years the incidents of various cancers including breast and ovarian has significantly increased among female, hence creating strong demand for the Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market. For instance – as per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) – in 2020, in North America around 26600 cases of ovarian cancers were reported, and this number is further projected to reach to 30400 in 2030, and around 33500 in 2040. Additionally, in Europe around 66600 cases of ovarian cancer were reported in 2020, and this number is projected to reach to 70900 in 2030, and further 72900 in 2040. Also, growing awareness about women’s health-related tests as well as rising number of developments and strategic partnerships between leading market players would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the [projected period. However, high Cost associated with diagnostic imaging systems and procedures hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the increasing number of technological developments related to diagnosis of women and imaging techniques in the region would offer lucrative opportunity for the market during the projected period. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and rising demand for fertility testing monitors coupled with rapid acceptance of POC diagnostics and PST practices in the region would offer lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the projected period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

bioMerieux SA.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Diagnostic Devices

Diagnostic Tests

Accessories and Consumables

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Homecare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

