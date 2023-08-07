Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market Analysis, Future Projections and Comprehensive Study Through 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2006

Global Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market is valued approximately USD 182.45 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.1 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Pregnancy tracking and post-partum care apps for iOS devices can provide a contraction tracker, symptom tracker, foetal & infant development tracker, pregnant female social networking, and informational content. Moreover, the Postpartum Care application is a learning media tool that helps moms comprehend each stage of childbirth and how to take care of themselves throughout it. The growing smartphone usage among women and increasing number of applications catering to specific issues of women as well as rising healthcare demands of the women population are key factors driving the market growth.

Over the years the adoption of smartphone among women population has significantly increased creating strong demand for Global Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market. For instance – as per the Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA)’s The Mobile Gender Gap Report 2021 – in 2019, in India around 14% female adult owned smartphone, and further this percentage increased to 25%. Also, rising awareness of digital healthcare and growing prevalence of post-partum depression amongst females would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. For instance – According to postpartum depression Organization’s 2019 data, around 23% of Canadian new mothers showed signs of anxiety or despair after giving birth. Additionally, after giving birth, one in ten women experiences postpartum depression, with some studies estimating one in seven. However, concern over data privacy hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the rising smartphone ownership rates and enhanced internet coverage coupled with growing healthcare spending in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising incidence of pregnancy-related complications in women. In addition, rising disposable income and growing R&D activities and presence of FemTech startups, advances in digital infrastructure in the region would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the projected period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Glow Nurture

Hypnobirthing: Calm Birth

Pregnancy Tracker

Baby Bump

Pregnancy +

Hello Baby

Ovia Health

Pregnascan

Natural Cycles USA Corporation

EHE Health

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2006

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Pre-partum

Post-partum

By Device

Smartphones

Tablets

By Platform

Android

iOS

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2006

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/