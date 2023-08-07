Mother and Child Healthcare Market Competitiveness, Forecasting and Insights for the Next Decade

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”
The most recent research study on the global “Mother and Child Healthcare Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
Global Mother and Child Healthcare Market is valued at approximately USD 574.07 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.7 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Mother and child healthcare refers to the health service which are intended for women during their childbearing age and children. The focus for mother and child healthcare are all women in their reproductive age groups, such as, 15 to 49 years of age, children, school age population, and adolescents. The increasing trend in pregnancy-related deaths and the growing adoption of mother and child healthcare services are key factors driving the market growth.
The rising incidences of pregnancy-related deaths is contributing towards the rising adoption of Mother and Child Healthcare services. For instance – as per the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates – in 2020, globally around 287 000 lost their lives during and following pregnancy and childbirth. In addition, approximately 95% of all maternal deaths occurred in low and lower-middle-income countries in 2020. Furthermore, as per – United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) – In 2020, sub-Saharan Africa witnessed 545 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births as compared to 4 in Australia and New Zealand. In fact, sub-Saharan Africa witnessed around 70% of global maternal deaths in 2020. Also, favorable initiatives from government authorities as well as rising healthcare infrastructure in developing economies would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the problem of supplies (drugs, medicines( in remote areas hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Mother and Child Healthcare Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players and healthcare facilities coupled with the availability of robust healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as willingness among parents to seek opinions from super-specialists and the rising availability of developed healthcare infrastructure.
Major market players included in this report are:
Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
Carle Foundation Hospital
Christiana Care Christiana Hospital
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital
Cleveland Clinic Institute
Cloudnine Group of Hospitals
King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre
Riley Hospital for Children
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Service
Pre-Natal Services
Birthing Services
Post-Natal Services
Fertility Services
By Maternal Age
Under 20
21 to 30
31 to 38
39 & Above
By Location
Hospitals
Nursing Homes & Clinics
In-Home Services
Online
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
