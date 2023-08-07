Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market Disruption, Growth Forecasting and Analyzing Trends Until 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market is valued at approximately USD 0.92 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

During pregnancy, the placenta secretes a hormone called human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). It signals the body to cease menstruating and thickens the uterine lining to support a developing embryo. After fertilizations, HCG levels increase and stay elevated for another 10 weeks or more of pregnancy. While treating infertility in women, hCG is used to maintain the luteal phase, promote final follicular maturation, and cause ovulation. It is used to increase testosterone production in males by the Leydig cells in conditions such as hormone insufficiency and male hypogonadism. The increasing incidence of male hypogonadism among the geriatric population and the growing popularity of hCG among healthcare professionals are key factors driving the market growth.

Over the years the prevalence of hypogonadism among male is contributing towards the growth of the Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market. For instance – as per Boston University Medical Campus (BUMC) estimates – Hypogonadism affects an estimated 4 to 5 million men in the United States. Also, growing healthcare infrastructure in developing economies as well as the rising availability of recombinant hCGs in different dose strengths would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the projected period. However, concern over cautions and warnings issued by the FDA over the probable side effects of hCG therapy hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029. For instance, in July 2020, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced an advisory for consumers to avoid HCG weight-loss products.

The key regions considered for the Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players as well as the rise in the incidence of infertility-related problems both in males and females. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and increasing expansion of healthcare facilities in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc

Merck & Co., Inc

Fresenius Kabi AG

Cigna

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Lee BioSolutions Inc

Sanzyme Biologics Private Ltd.

Scripps Laboratories Inc.

LUPIN Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

Natural Source Extraction

Recombinant Technology

By Therapeutic Area

Female Infertility Treatment

Male Hypogonadism

Oligospermic Treatment

By End User

Fertility Clinics

Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

