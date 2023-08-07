Breastfeeding Accessories Market Demand Expected to Drive Growth in Future 2023-2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market is valued approximately USD 2.22 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.45 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Breastfeeding defined as feeding a baby breast milk directly from the breast, and babies must be breastfed for the first 6 months of their lives. Breastfeeding accessories such as Nipple Cream, Nursing Pads, Cleaning Products, Nipple Shields, and Breast Shells among others are used to provide better care for mothers, make nursing mothers’ lives easier, and make new-born care less of a hassle. Moreover, the increasing women employment levels and growing number of human milk banks around the globe are key factors driving the market growth.

Over the years the population of working women across the globe ha significantly increased hence creating strong demand for Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market. For instance – as per the Center for American Progress – in 2020, the labor force participation rate for prime-age women in United States reached to 77.0 percent, witnessing an increase of around 1 percent from 76.0 percent in 2019. In addition, according to the Our World in Data, the female employment to population ratio in Germany increased from 50.99% in 2011 to 54.91% in 2020. Similarly, in Chile the female employment to population ration increased to 39.47% in 2020 from 43.25% in 2011. Furthermore, the growing popularity of human milk banks is another factor driving the market growth. For instance – according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI( – In 2020, globally around 756 milk banks were estimated in around 66 countries. Additionally, as per International Milk Genomics Consortium estimates – Brazil is estimated as the global leader in human milk banking infrastructure as Brazil has 217 milk banks, plus another 126 milk collection points, with the country has milk banks in around 26 states of the country. Also, rising global birth rate in emerging and underdeveloped nations and growth in favorable policy promoting breastfeeding would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the projected period. However, high cost associated with breastfeeding accessories and adoption of breastmilk substitutes in developed economies hinder the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increase in the birth rate and presence of a large target audience and rising awareness campaigns regarding breastfeeding in the region. Whereas North America is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising women’s employment rate as well as presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for breastfeeding accessories in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Medela AG

Ameda, Inc.

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Chiaro Technology Limited

Pigeon Corporation

Spectra Baby

Lavie Mom

Motif Medical

Mayborn Group Limited

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Breast Milk Bottles

Breast Milk Storage Bags

Sore Nipple Cream

Nursing Pads

Cleaning Products

Nipple Shields

Breast Shells

By Application

Personal use

Hospital grade

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

