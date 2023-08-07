Alexa
Caution advised against scam websites targeting Taiwan’s I-Mei

Popular food brand in Taiwan falls prey to rampant online shopping scams

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/07 15:43
Screenshot image of I-Mei Foods official website and the scam website. 

Screenshot image of I-Mei Foods official website and the scam website.  (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's enduring and well-known consumer brand, I-Mei Foods, has become the latest victim of fraud involving scam websites.

On Monday (Aug. 7), I-Mei flagged a fake shopping website passing off as its legitimate one: https://imei-foods.top/. The official online shopping platform for the company is https://imec.imeifoods.com.tw/.

In a Facebook post, the company said it received complaints about a scam website attempting to trick consumers into making purchases. Products on the fake website are listed at extremely low prices, containing over 70% markdowns.

The e-commerce platform is currently being upgraded and services have been temporarily suspended. Customers are advised to buy I-Mei goods at stores and reliable retailers, the company said.

The public is also warned against visiting suspicious Facebook pages purporting to be I-Mei affiliated. For example, a fake page may have only a dozen followers, in sharp contrast to the real page, which is followed by about 300,000 people.

I-Mei Foods was crowned the No. 1 company for fast-moving consumer goods in July, a title it has held for nine consecutive years. Of Taiwan’s online fraud cases in the first half of 2022, online shopping scams made the top of the list, according to Trend Micro, a cybersecurity service provider.

The official website of I-Mei Foods is https://www.imeifoods.com.tw/.

A screenshot of a scam website for I-Mei.
