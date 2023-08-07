Taiwan to station 5,000 more troops in Taipei to boost 'decapitation resistance'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To improve its “anti-decapitation“ strength, Taiwan will station 5,000 additional military police in Taipei beginning in January 2024.

In military terms, “decapitation” is a strategy that aims to destroy the political and military leadership of an enemy force to gain control over a territory. Military police battalions are responsible for the protection of the Presidential Office and other key political institutions in Taipei.

The proposed increase means there would be a total of 10,000 military police posted in Taipei by January.

A new battalion, stationed in Taipei’s south, will be added as part of the increase, CNA reported. A source familiar with the matter said that after the military conducted a review, a decision was made to add the additional battalion in Taipei, though the decision has not yet been finalized.

The military police currently have five battalions stationed around Taiwan that protect the Presidential Office, the president, and the president's residence, as well as other senior leaders. The force also includes an armored battalion in Dazhi and an artillery unit in Shilin.



Military police conduct an exercise in Taipei as part of the Han Kuang military drills in July. (CNA photo)