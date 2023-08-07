Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market Analysis, Uncovering Promising Growth Opportunities till 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market is valued approximately USD 560.9 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Menstrual cramps, also known as dysmenorrhea, are painful sensations that occur in the lower abdomen and pelvis during a woman’s menstrual period. It is caused by the contractions of the uterus, which are necessary to shed the lining of the uterus during menstruation. The Menstrual Cramps Treatment market is expanding because of factors such as rising diabetes prevalence and formulation developments. However, increasing cases of menstrual pain in women and growing awareness of menstrual cramps treatment.

Dysmenorrhea affects most women during puberty, usually within four to five years following their first menstrual cycle. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to Statista, a survey conducted in 2021 found that 7 in 10 teenagers were especially self-conscious of their periods in the school environment. In addition, in 2021, the market size of products and services focused on menopause was worth around USD 404 billion worldwide. By 2027, the menopause market size was forecast to reach USD 600 billion. Another important component driving space increase is awareness of menstrual cramps treatment. According to Statista, 31.31 million women in the U.S. reported menstrual / period pain or pre-menstrual syndrome (PMS( in 2020. Moreover, as per the results of a large-scale survey conducted across India in 2020, about 23% of women respondents between the ages of 20 and 29 years suffered from menstrual problems. In addition, Feminine hygiene brand, Sirona launched India’s first Period Tracker on WhatsApp which will help menstruators track their periods. According to the company’s press statement, the easy-to-use WhatsApp Period Tracking tool will help menstruators across demographics and geographies to keep a tab on their periods just by sending a “Hi” to the Sirona. However, side effects of menstrual cramps treatment stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Menstrual Cramps Treatment Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, increasing technological advancement and rising healthcare expenditure. According to the Statista, the Feminine Hygiene segment amounts to USD 4.51 billion in 2023 and expected to grow annually by 4.53% in between 2023 to 2027.Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increase in prevalence of Dysmenorrhea and menstrual health diseases for the treatment in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

AbbVie Inc

Bayer AG

Johnson and Johnson

Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Pfizer Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Primary Dysmenorrhea

Secondary Dysmenorrhea

By Treatment

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Hormonal Therapy

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug stores and Retail Pharmacies

Online Providers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

