Female Sterilization Devices Market Trends, A Comprehensive Study Reveals Exciting Future Prospects

The most recent research study on the global “Female Sterilization Devices Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Female Sterilization Devices Market is valued approximately USD 5362.52 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.56% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Female Sterilization Devices is the medical tools that are used during sterilization procedure in women for effective and permanent birth control. The Female Sterilization Devices market is expanding because of factors such as increasing awareness for birth control and growing popularity of minimally invasive and less invasive techniques.

Female sterilization can be accomplished through two methods, surgical and nonsurgical. Fallopian tubes are cut and sealed during surgery. The devices are placed in fallopian tubes to seal them during a non-surgical procedure. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to the Statista, in 2021, the use of contraceptive methods among women reached 49 percent, yet varied greatly from one region of the world to another. In North America, 69 percent of women aged 15 to 49 years old used a contraceptive method. However, only 20 percent of women of this age used a contraceptive method in West and Central Africa. Contraceptive use was higher in married women. In 2021, the use of contraceptive methods among married women, aged 15 to 49 years old, reached 63 percent. Another important component driving space increase is minimally invasive technique. Hologic Inc, has announced approval of the NovaSure® V5 global endometrial ablation (GEA( device in Canada and Europe. This innovative new version incorporates enhanced features designed to treat a wide range of cervical and uterine anatomies. In addition, nearly 1 in 4 women worldwide used female sterilization as the contraceptive method of choice in 2019. However, the lack of trained and experienced practitioners stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Female Sterilization Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the high rate of adoption of birth control measures, and availability of high-skilled surgeons in the region. According to the Statista, in 2022, the total number of professionally active physicians in the United States reached to 1,073,616 physicians. California had the most active physicians with over 117 thousand physicians, followed by New York. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising government initiative to raise awareness about family planning and growing healthcare infrastructure in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Medical Products Inc.

Medtronic plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health Inc

CONMED Corporation

Cooper Surgical Inc

Olympus Corporation

Sartorius AG

Life Science Outsourcing, Inc

Bayer AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

Mini laparotomy

Laparoscopy

Hysteroscopy

By Procedure

Minimally Invasive

Less Invasive

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the Worldv

