Female Neonatal Devices Market Forecast, Anticipating Significant Expansion in the Coming Years

The most recent research study on the global “Female Neonatal Devices Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Female Neonatal Devices Market is valued approximately USD 434.40 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.90% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Female Neonatal Devices are essential tools used in gynecology and obstetrics procedures to assess foetal health during labor and delivery. The Female Neonatal Devices market is expanding because of factors such as rising breast imaging procedures and growing number of premature births.

Neonatal gadgets are frequently utilized in intensive care units, where complex machinery and monitoring devices are designed for the new-born babies. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685 000 deaths globally. As of the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past 5 years. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in 2022, it is estimated that there will be 287,850 new cases of female breast cancer and an estimated 43,250 people will die of this disease. Another important component driving space increase is premature births. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, in 2019 Premature birth occurs in about 11 to 13 percent of pregnancies in the US. Almost 60 percent of twins, triplets, and other multiple deliveries result in preterm births. In addition, as per Statista, in 2020, some 10.1 percent of all births in the United States were preterm births. However, high cost associated with female neonatal devices stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Female Neonatal Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing level of expenditure for healthcare infrastructure. According to Statista, revenue in the Medical Technology market is projected to reach USD 579.40 billion in 2023. In global comparison, most revenue will be generated in the United States USD 199.80 billion by 2023. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising adoption of advanced healthcare, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Medtronic

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

General Electric

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH

Hologic, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Bone Densitometry

Breast Biopsy

Breast Imaging

Other

By Application

Female

Neonatal

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

