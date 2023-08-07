Breast Imaging Market Insights: Unlocking the Potential for Substantial Growth

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Breast Imaging Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Breast Imaging Market is valued at approximately USD 3.89 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Breast imaging refers to the use of medical imaging techniques to visualize the internal structure of the breast tissue. It is used to screen for and diagnose breast cancer and other breast abnormalities, as well as to monitor the response of breast cancer to treatment. The Breast Imaging market is expanding because of factors such as growing prevalence of breast cancer and rising technological advancements in the field of breast imaging.

Breast Cancer is one of the world’s fastest-growing chronic diseases. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685 000 deaths globally. As of the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past 5 years. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in 2022, it is estimated that there will be 287,850 new cases of female breast cancer and an estimated 43,250 people will die of this disease. Another important component driving space increase is technological advancements in the field of breast imaging. In March 2021, Siemens Healthineers has introduced a new software solution that speeds up the entire reading workflow for breast imaging Mammovista B.smart. Addititonally, the Teamplay Mammo Dashboard, a tool for dashboard-based visualization of key performance indicators is introduced in the breast imaging process that serves to optimize workflow. In addition, Smart Breast Corporation announced acquired certain Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI( assets from Dilon Technologies, Inc. including the Dilon 6800® MBI scanner, the GammaLoc® MBI-guided biopsy,collimator, 3D Tomographic software. However, the high cost of Imaging Systems stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Breast Imaging Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising number of breast cancer cases in this region. According to the American Cancer Society’s, in 2023 about 297,790 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women and around 43,700 women will die from breast cancer. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as high R&D investments in breast cancer therapies, and developments in breast imaging modalities in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hologic Inc

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Canon Inc.,

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Aurora Healthcare US Corp.

Dilon Technologies, Inc.,

Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc.,

CMR Naviscan Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

Ionizing

Non-ionizing

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Breast Care Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

