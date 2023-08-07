Women’s mHealth Market Dynamics, Exploring the Forces Driving Remarkable Expansion

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”
The most recent research study on the global “Women’s mHealth Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
Global Women’s mHealth Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
A part of eHealth called “mHealth” is concerned with gathering medical data. The severity of the patient’s medical state is assessed by medical experts after the patient is stored and collected using a mHealth application. The collection of patient data requires the use of wireless technological devices, including mobile phones and wearable technology. The major driving factor for Global Women’s mHealth Market are rising health issues and increased the number of unsafe abortions. Moreover, rising incidence of lifestyle disorders is creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Women under 50 are of reproductive age, and health problems impacting women in this age range, such as hormonal infertility, and polycystic ovary syndrome, are more likely to be connected to fertility. The World Bank estimates that, out of the 3.8 billion women globally, 1.9 billion were between the ages of 15 and 49 in 2020, making up 64.8% of all females. The aforementioned elements all influence the market’s expansion. In particular in emerging nations, the availability of contraception and gynaecological testing has decreased, increasing the number of unsafe abortions and unintended pregnancies. The BMC reports that essential pregnancy care services and the use of long- and short-acting reversible contraceptives have both decreased by 10% in low- and middle-income nations. During the pandemic, none of these factors helped the market expand as quickly. Women are more susceptible to osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, endometriosis, and menstrual health issues, among other illnesses. However, the high cost of Women’s mHealth stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Women’s mHealth Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. As the major industrialists are concentrating on developing women nutrition products that consume a wide range of kernels and processed form of women nutrition products, North America is anticipated to grow with the most promising growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Along with this, due to the emerging possibilities in the supplement industry and increased production and consumption of these products due to customer preference, China is experiencing the highest CAGR growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Abbott
GNC Holdings, LLC
Amway
Hamilton Thorne Health Solutions
Bayer AG
DANONE
BHI Biohealth International GmbH
NOW Foods
Swisse Wellness PTY LTD
Gaia Herbs
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Connected Devices offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Connected Devices:
Glucose and Blood Pressure Monitor
Peak Flow Meter
Pulse Oximeter
By Services:
Remote Monitoring
Consultation
By Wearable Devices:
Fitness Devices
Blood Glucose Monitors
Cardiac Monitors
Neurological Monitors
Respiratory Monitors
Body and Temperature Monitors
By Application:
Communication and Training
Education and Awareness
Diagnostics and Treatment
Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking
Remote Data Collection
Remote Monitoring
By End-use:
Physicians
Patients
Insurance Companies
Research Centers
Pharmacies
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Government
Tech Companies
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
