Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market Research, Unveiling a Promising Landscape of Growth Opportunities

The most recent research study on the global “Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Sexual dysfunction is a psychiatric condition characterized by a persistent or recurrent inability to elicit sexual excitement. The Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment market is expanding because of factors such as increasing incidences of sexual dysfunction among women, rise in the adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle and increase in consumption of alcohol among women.

Rising prevelance of sexual dysfunction among women is driving the market growth. Data from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, a federation of 36 different US health insurance firms, showed that approximately 43% of American women were thought to experience female sexual dysfunction on a yearly basis. Furthermore, Safety label changes for female sexual dysfunction therapy and rise in product development activities will accelerate market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2019, US FDA issued a safety labelling change order to Sprout Pharmaceuticals, which needs the company to revise the safety information for Addyi. Similarly, in year 2018, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of bremelanotide, a first-in-class melanocortin 4 receptor agonist, to treat premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). Moreover, Rise in awareness of the treatment and prevelance of chronic illness among the women is creating a lucrative growth to the market. However, lack of standardization in the treatment of sexual dysfunction stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Female Sexual Dysfunction Treatment Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region’s increasing disease prevalence. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for product development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Apricus Biosciences, Inc

GlaxoSmithKline, plc.

Pfizer, Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co., Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Duchesnay Inc.,

Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk AS,

Strategic Science and Technologies LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Typeofferings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Arousal Disorder

Penetration Disorder

Female Orgasmic Disorder

By Therapy:

Estrogen Therapy

Androgen Therapy

Others

By Age:

25 Years

25-40 Years

Above 40 Years

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

