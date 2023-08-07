Vertical Farming Market Size 2023 Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2031

Our research study on the global Vertical Farming market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Vertical Farming market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global vertical farming market size was US$ 3.5 billion in 2021. The global vertical farming market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol951

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Demand for the vertical farming industry is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of organic foods. Furthermore, the vertically stacked arrangement of these farms reduces the need for additional construction activity and land. Furthermore, it declines the amount of intervention demanded by machines during traditional farming. Thus, efficient vertical space utilization and resource allocationwill drive the vertical farming industry forward.

Farmers are focusing more on environmentally friendly production of fresh fruits and vegetables. Governments around the world are now encouraging organic pesticide with the aim to promote sustainable food production. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the vertical farming market during the study period.

The high investment required in vertical farming may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, the rapidly growing global population and rising demand for food will also contribute to the growth of the vertical farming market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific vertical farming market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate, owing to the rapidly growing demand for fertile agricultural land. Furthermore, the rising popularity of urban farming in developing countries will also contribute to the growth of the global vertical farming market.

The availability of highly populous countries like China and India, combined with the growing urbanization, will decline the rate of fertile lands in the coming years. Thus, it will highly surge the need for urban farming. Moreover, the global vertical farming industry is expected to experience huge growth potential due to the growing expansion of genetically modified crop technology.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol951

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on the global vertical industries. The production facilities have been halted due to the global slowdown and unavailability of labor. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a significant and long-term decline in manufacturing utilization, travel bans, and facility closures. Thus, it slowed down the growth of the vertical farming market.

Leading Players

• AeroFarms

• Illumitex, Inc.

• American Hydroponics

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• AeroFarms LLC

• Sky Greens Pte. Ltd

• Illumitex Inc

• Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd

• Hort Americas

• Agrilution GmbH

• American Hydroponics Systems Inc.

• Urban Crop Solutions Inc.

• Vertical Farm Systems

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global vertical farming market segmentation focuses on Component, Structure, Mechanism, Crop Type, and Region.

By Component:

• Hardware

o Lighting

 Grow Lights

 Grow Light Reflectors

 Grow Light Ballasts

• Hydroponic Components

o Pumps and Irrigation

o Meters and Solutions

o Water Filters

o Others (include Timer and Delivery System)

• Climate Control

o Ventilation Fans

o Air Purification/ Control

o Others (include Condenser and HVAC System)

• Sensors

o Temperature Sensors

o CO2 Sensors

o Nutrient Sensors

o PH Sensors

o Crop Sensors

o Others (Biosensors and Electronic Nose)

• Software

By Structure:

• Building Based

• Shipping Container-Based

By Mechanism:

• Hydroponics

• Aeroponics

• Aquaponics

By Crop Type:

• Lettuce

• Spinach

• Broccoli

• Cucumber

• Pepper

• Tomato

• Others

Get The Insights You Need By Customizing Your Report To Fit Your Unique Needs And Goals:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol951



By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Vertical Farming Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Vertical Farming market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Vertical Farming Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Vertical Farming market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

Why is our study significant?

It is essential for a number of reasons. Here are a few of the main ones:

A business might assess the viability of a new or existing product or service.

Aids businesses in discovering and creating new market segments

Enables businesses to assess consumer demand before introducing new services, goods, or features.

Increases the general effectiveness of marketing, advertising, and promotional campaigns.

Analyzes market trends to assist businesses in creating plans to adapt to them

Businesses can use this tool to decide where their products should be placed.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol951

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/