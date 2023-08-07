Satellite Communication Market Research Report 2023 Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2031

Our research study on the global Satellite Communication market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global satellite communication market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants.

The global satellite communication market size was US$ 66.1 billion in 2021. The global satellite communication market is forecast to grow to US$ 141.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Small satellites are gaining wide traction as they are widely used for earth observation services across various industries. Moreover, the wide applications of small satellites across the oil and gas, energy, agriculture, and defense sector will contribute to the overall market growth.

SATCOM is increasingly being adopted in order to gather operational data, which would be further used to improve efficiency and discover sustainable ways. Thus, it will benefit the global satellite communication market.

Growing technological advancements, conbined with the rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), will benefit the satellite communication market during the study period.

The growing range of strategic partnerships will also be beneficial for the satellite communication market. For instance, Viasat, Inc. inked a partnership agreement with SKY Brasil with the aim to provide reliable and fast satellite internet across Brazil. Thus, such initiatives will prompt the growth of the global satellite communication market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the satellite communication market due to the rising demand for continuous communication by the defense industry. Further, the region is home to a large number of SATCOM providers, such as Viasat, Inc., Telesat, etc., which will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific satellite communication market is forecast to register a significant growth rate, owing to the contribution of developing economies like China and Japan. Moreover, the rising use of satellite antennas in IT, telecommunication, IT, etc., will also contribute to the growth of the satellite communication market during the study period.

Leading Players

• SES S.A.

• Viasat, Inc.

• Intelsat

• Telesat

• EchoStar Corporation

• L3 Technologies, Inc.

• Thuraya Telecommunications Company

• SKY Perfect JSAT Group

• GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS

• Cobham Limited

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global satellite communication market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, Vertical, and region.

Component Outlook

• Equipment

o SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder

o SATCOM Antenna

o SATCOM Transceiver

o SATCOM Receiver

o SATCOM Modem/Router

o Others

• Services

Application Outlook

• Asset Tracking/Monitoring

• Airtime

o M2M

o Voice

o Data

• Drones Connectivity

• Data Backup and Recovery

• Navigation and Monitoring

• Tele-medicine

• Broadcasting

• Others

Vertical Outlook

• Energy & Utility

• Government & Defense

o Government

o Emergency Responders

o Defense

• Transport & Cargo

o Fleet Management

o Rail services

• Maritime

• Mining and Oil & Gas

o Oil & Gas

o Mining

• Agriculture

• Communication Companies

• Corporates/Enterprises

• Media & Broadcasting

• Events

• Aviation

• Environmental & Monitoring

• Forestry

• Consumer

• Healthcare

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Satellite Communication Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Satellite Communication market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Satellite Communication Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Satellite Communication market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

Why is our study significant?

It is essential for a number of reasons. Here are a few of the main ones:

A business might assess the viability of a new or existing product or service.

Aids businesses in discovering and creating new market segments

Enables businesses to assess consumer demand before introducing new services, goods, or features.

Increases the general effectiveness of marketing, advertising, and promotional campaigns.

Analyzes market trends to assist businesses in creating plans to adapt to them

Businesses can use this tool to decide where their products should be placed.

