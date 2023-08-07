JustCo partners Changi Airport Group to launch Asia’s first pay-per-minute co-working centre in an airport equipped with traveller-friendly amenities

New co-working centre features 24/7 access to on-demand workspaces, nap zone and food vending machines for individuals looking for a conducive and well-equipped facility to “work anytime, anywhere.”

JustCo Changi Airport T3 will feature an extensive range of purpose-built workspaces, including collaboration areas and hot desk cocoons to support different work modalities such as focus work and discussions. (Photo credit: JustCo)

JustCo Changi Airport T3 will feature one of JustCo’s largest hot-desking zones to date, providing travellers a conducive environment to work on the go. (Photo credit: JustCo)

The inclusion of a nap zone within JustCo Changi Airport T3 will offer busy travellers a comfortable space for a quick respite between their hectic schedules. (Photo Credit: JustCo)

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 August 2023 - JustCo, Asia's leading flexible workspace provider, today announced its new partnership with Changi Airport Group (CAG) to launch and manage Asia's first pay-per-minute co-working centre in an airport at Changi Airport Terminal 3 (T3). With the resumption of travel and in-person conferences in the post-pandemic era, JustCo is thrilled to redefine the "work anytime, anywhere" experience by offering 24/7 on-demand access to co-working spaces, nap zone, and a variety of convenient food options to business travelers and modern workers at one of the world's busiest airports.JustCo Changi Airport T3, the first JustCo centre to offer round-the-clock co-working access, is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.The centre will house one of JustCo's largest hot-desking facility to-date, offering close to 50 hot-desk workstations. JustCo Changi Airport T3's pay-per-minute pricing model is designed to be flexible and convenient for travellers or individuals who need a place to work for a few hours or even just a few minutes. Aside from the hot-desk workstations, the centre will also be well-equipped with private office suites, work lounge, meeting rooms with video conferencing tools, quiet nooks, and collaboration areas to support the different work modalities of modern workers.In addition to its 24/7 access, large hot-desking facility, and purpose-built workspaces, JustCo Changi Airport T3 will also feature a nap zone fitted with partitions and a pantry with food vending machines. The nap zone will provide individuals with a comfortable and quiet space to rest in between long working hours or flight transits. Food vending machines will also be available for individuals who need a quick bite. The provision of lifestyle and wellness facilities will have a positive impact on the overall work experience and productivity of modern workers who are always on the go.JustCo's timely introduction of its newest airport co-working space is a strategic move that spearheads the adoption of co-working solutions among business travellers in a world-class airport. As Singapore continues to play a vital role in facilitating the recovery of international business travel, JustCo Changi Airport T3 is well-positioned to become a popular destination for travellers on the go. The launch of this multifunctional and traveller-friendly co-working space will be a perfect complement to the existing lifestyle amenities at Changi Airport. Travellers can now look forward to the ultimate experience of "live, work, play" under one roof, and leverage JustCo as a platform to connect with other like-minded professionals."JustCo's new partnership with CAG will reinvent the work-life harmony experience for frequent business travellers and digital nomads. We are offering a convenient and cost-effective workspace solution to travellers and patrons of Changi Airport, regardless of their length of stay. Round-the-clock access, as well as amenities such as nap zone, food vending machines, and meeting rooms with video conferencing tools, will reshape the work experience for business travellers who need a conducive space to work in between flight transits, or for digital nomads looking for a relaxing work environment," said Kong Wan Long, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, JustCo.Ms Lim PeckHoon, Executive Vice President for Commercial in CAG said: "In the past year, in-person meetings and MICE events have picked up significantly across the globe. To support the diverse needs of business travelers, modern workers, and digital nomads, Changi Airport Group has been working closely with JustCo to provide a world-class 'pay-per-minute' workspace option in Changi Airport. The introduction of the JustCo centre within Terminal 3 is part of our ongoing efforts to refresh and enhance our offerings for our customers to further enrich their airport experience."For more information about JustCo Changi Airport T3, please visit www.justcoglobal.com/sg/centre/changi-airport-t3/ Hashtag: #newlocation #coworkingspace #workspaces #changiairport #new

