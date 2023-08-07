Taiwan to withdraw from South Korea’s scout jamboree due to heat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will pull out of the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea amid a heatwave, following in the footsteps of countries like the U.S., U.K., and Singapore.

Deputy Education Minister Lin Ming-yu (林明裕) said on Monday (Aug. 7) the country’s general association of scouts had in the morning applied for the withdrawal of the national contingent from the event.

Conditions of the campsite in the coastal town of Buan have not met the expectations of participants, Lin told CNA, adding some members wish to leave early due to the scorching heat and mosquitoes. The 1,600 participants from Taiwan are made up of scouts and members of the International Service Team (IST).

The pull-out may take some time as it involves the arrangement of accommodation, flights, and other visit plans. This requires the assistance of the organizers, said Lin.

The 25th World Scout Jamboree is taking place between Aug. 1-12 in Jeollabuk-do’s Saemangeum, a coastal site. About 40,000 scouts from 158 countries participated in the event, but the site has caused health concerns over the lack of trees and sun protection, according to AP.

Hundreds have been treated for heat-related woes since the start of the event, but the organizer has insisted on pressing ahead despite a call by the World Organization of the Scout Movement to cut it short. A K-pop music concert slated for Sunday (Aug. 6) was postponed because of the punishing heat while more medical staff, shade equipment, and air-conditioned vehicles are being deployed.



Tents are pitched at a scout camping site during the World Scout Jamboree in Buan, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.